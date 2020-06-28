Khloé Kardashian rang in her 36th birthday with a festive bash, which was attended by her famous family as well as ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 36th Birthday with Family — and Gets into Playful Fight with Sisters

Happy birthday Khloé Kardashian!

The Revenge Body star celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with her 2-year-old daughter True and many members of her famous family, as well as her ex Tristan Thompson — who shared a touching tribute to the woman ahead of the festivities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In honor of her big day, Khloé had an outdoor bash that included plenty of sweet treats, family videos, a multi-colored pink balloon display spelling out her nickname "Koko," as well as a giant inflatable slide adorned with her face.

Finding time to fit in plenty of sweet moments with her daughter, earlier in the day True sat on her mother's lap while she blew out the candles on a flower-covered cake, while during the bash the proud mama filmed her daughter playing around on the slide.

Later on, Khloé also ended up getting into a playful fight with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, which Kylie Jenner caught on camera. Playing peacemaker, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up stepping in to try and break things up.

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's birthday decorations Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian's birthday decorations Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Although Thompson, 29, didn't post any photos with the woman of the hour at the bash, he did post a photo of a life-like pillow rendition of his ex.

"Lawd gawd," he approvingly wrote alongside the snapshot, adding in plenty of heart-eyed emojis.

Hours earlier, the NBA player shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of the exes smiling together on a trampoline with their 2-year-old daughter.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he captioned the post. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian birthday party decoration Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Kardashian's birthday festivities come after the Good American founder rang in Father's Day with Thompson, 29, and their little girl.

To celebrate the special day last Sunday, a source told PEOPLE the Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed family time in Los Angeles with Kardashian and True.

"Tristan celebrated Father's Day in L.A. with Khloé and True," says the source. "Khloé is very happy that they have been able to celebrate so many special days together this year, including Easter, True's birthday and Mother's Day."

And while True is their main priority, the former couple's bond has continued to strengthen as well.

"She and Tristan are great," says the source. "And Khloé seems extremely happy."

In honor of the holiday, the Good American founder posted a pair of adorable father-daughter snapshots to Instagram over the weekend.

"Happy Father's Day!!" Kardashian wrote alongside one image, which showed Thompson and his daughter sharing a sweet moment in the pool.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, True and Tristan Thompson Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Another smiling snapshot highlighted the family resemblance between the athlete and their daughter. "You two are definitely twins @realtristan13," Kardashian captioned a photo of the pair cozying up together in matching camouflage outfits.

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

Still, the exes have remained friendly and even discussed the possibility of having a second child together — and recently, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month, they have drawn "closer" to one another.