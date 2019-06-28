Khloé Kardashian 'Had a Quiet' 35th Birthday Celebration at Home: ‘She Just Wants to Be with True’

As Khloé Kardashian rang in her 35th birthday, she opted for a low-key celebration with some of her nearest and dearest loved ones.

“Khloé had a quiet birthday celebration this morning with True and her sisters,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who celebrated with her famous sisters and her 14-month-old daughter True.

“She has plans for tonight as well,” said the source.

The source added that Khloé “isn’t having a huge party, because she doesn’t want to.”

Rather, “she just wants to be with True.”

To kick off her special day, Khloé’s famous family sent her well-wishes on social media.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!” Kim Kardashian West captioned a pair of snapshots featuring the birthday gal with daughter True and nieces Chicago, Stormi and Dream.

In honor of the Revenge Body star’s birthday, her youngest sister Kylie Jenner posted a sweet throwback photo of herself as a baby resting on Khloé.

“Khloé no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have,” Jenner, 21, began. “I feel so lucky to call you my sister. Thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years… my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you.”

She added, “I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday🎈 ♥️.”

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a video of the duo on Instagram, writing, “To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street. Just know that I will always have your back 👯‍♀️I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever.”

And what would a Kardashian-Jenner birthday be without family matriarch Kris Jenner sending some social media love?

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy…. you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend…. 💕💕💕💕💕 @khloekardashian #HappyBirthdayKhloe,” the momager wrote in honor of the Good American founder.

Additionally, the mother of one received a rare Instagram shout-out from her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares True.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a photo of the star with their daughter.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” Thompson, 28, continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he hooked up with Kardashian’s longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

The Woods scandal is currently unfolding on KUWTK.

A source told PEOPLE this week that while Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, at the time, she still hoped they could get back on track.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the source, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back,” but she chose to move on for good.

“He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” said the source.