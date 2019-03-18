Khloé & Tristan
Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a 'Good Dad' to True 2 Weeks After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is keeping the peace with Tristan Thompson

Jodi Guglielmi
March 18, 2019

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may no longer be together, but she still has his back.

Kardashian came to Thompson’s defense over the weekend after multiple sources said that the NBA player isn’t spending enough time with their daughter, 11-month-old True.

Responding to a fan who tweeted that all True “needs is her mom,” Kardashian called Thompson a “good dad.”

“Thank you love! You’re so very sweet,” she wrote. “But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was frustrated with Thompson’s lack of time spent with their daughter.

“Just in general, he isn’t spending much time with his daughter. It’s very upsetting to Khloé,” the source said. “To her, True is the most important person ever. It’s very difficult for her to understand how Tristan isn’t willing to make more of an effort to spend time with True.”

The NBA star celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, but the source told PEOPLE he didn’t spend it with the former couple’s little girl.

“It saddens her that True doesn’t have a very close relationship with Tristan. Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter,” the source added.

Just days before Kardashian gave birth last April, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson getting close to other women. Though the new mom initially forgave the basketball player, she ultimately decided against moving to Cleveland in the fall to be with Thompson. They remained together, but in the new year, they were living apart and spending barely any time together.

“Tristan never really acted like he cared after Khloé decided to not return to Cleveland after last summer,” the source said.

Last month, Thompson was caught at the center of an alleged cheating scandal with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, when the 21-year-old model spent the night at his home after a night of partying.

Kardashian initially slammed Woods on Twitter, blaming her for breaking up her family. (Woods claimed that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 and adamantly denied having sex with him. Thompson, who tweeted then deleted “FAKE NEWS” when the Woods scandal first broke, has not publicly addressed the news since.)

One day later, though, Kardashian softened her tone and placed the fault instead on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she tweeted. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me,” she admitted. “Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

