Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a 'Good Dad' to True 2 Weeks After Jordyn Woods Scandal

“It saddens her that True doesn’t have a very close relationship with Tristan. Khloé has always done everything she can to encourage Tristan to spend time with his daughter,” the source added.

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter Tru Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Just days before Kardashian gave birth last April, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson getting close to other women. Though the new mom initially forgave the basketball player, she ultimately decided against moving to Cleveland in the fall to be with Thompson. They remained together, but in the new year, they were living apart and spending barely any time together.

“Tristan never really acted like he cared after Khloé decided to not return to Cleveland after last summer,” the source said.

Last month, Thompson was caught at the center of an alleged cheating scandal with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, when the 21-year-old model spent the night at his home after a night of partying.