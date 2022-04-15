Travis Barker sent Khloé Kardashian an arrangement of white roses and a sweet note to celebrate the premiere of her family's Hulu series The Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Most Thoughtful' as He Sends Her Flowers amid Show Launch

Travis Barker is celebrating the premiere of The Kardashians!

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, sent well-wishes and an arrangement of white roses to fiancée Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister Khloé Kardashian on Thursday, to mark the launch of their Hulu series.

Khloé, 37, posted a photo of the sweet gift and accompanying note to her Instagram Story Thursday evening. The note read, "Congratulations! Much love, Travis."

"The most thoughtful," Khloé wrote atop the image, adding alongside two black heart emojis, "Thank you @travisbarker."

Kourtney, 42, also received a floral gift from her beau, sharing a photo of her arrangement of roses to her own Instagram Story.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October when he popped the question on a beach in Montecito, California. PEOPLE previously confirmed their relationship in January 2021.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple plans on taking a more intimate approach to their nuptials, although the Poosh founder's famous family wants to be a part of the festivities.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends. Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it," the insider said, noting that since it's her first wedding, the Kardashian/Jenner brood "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible."

While discussing her family's new Hulu series last week, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker.

Though Kourtney admitted she and Barker initially "had a fear" to ruin their friendship, things ultimately worked out for the pair.

"I definitely know Kim [Kardashian] and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall and I have," Khloé shared.