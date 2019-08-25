Khloé Kardashian is opening up about ex Lamar Odom speaking “his truth.”

In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaser, the reality star reveals that she’s proud of her ex-husband for sharing his past in his new memoir, Darkness to Light.

“I’m fine. It’s his truth, he’s allowed to tell his version,” she tells her sister, Kim Kardashian West in the clip. “Him and I each played a significant role in each others’ lives and I think it’s natural, like, if I talk about my past I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and for him, the same thing.”

The mother of one, 35, goes on to explain that much of the revelations he shares in his memoir are things that weren’t hers to share amid their public four-year marriage and split.

“A lot of this stuff was never my place to talk about, but it’s definitely his place, it happened to him,” Khloé says. “So if he feels like talking about it and if this is a form of his healing or therapy then I actually think its really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had, like the depths of it.”

The Revenge Body host adds: “So it doesn’t bother me, I appreciate that it’s so honest. It’s not all great, but I appreciate the honesty in it.”

It’s been more than five years since the NBA player, 39, and the KUWTK star split following their whirlwind romance. In April, Odom’s book, Darkness to Light, was released, which details his past drug addiction and his marriage to Khloé.

Odom previously revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show in May that Kardashian contacted him the day of his book’s release and had sent him a “friendly” text.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of his book’s release, Odom said he still has regrets about how things turned out between him and his ex-wife.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” Odom, who admitted that he was unfaithful to Kardashian and also hid from her his addiction to cocaine, shared. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

“I hope we can be friends,” Odom said about Kardashian. “I miss the family. And I hope we can all be reacquainted one day.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ season 17 premieres Sep. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!