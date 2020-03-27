Khloé Kardashian Says She Has Photos to Prove How 'Wild' Kim and Kourtney's Fight Was on KUWTK

The fight between Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian was very real — just ask Khloé Kardashian.

Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians saw an argument between Kim, 39, and Kourtney, 40, turn shockingly physical.

Fans were surprised by just how vicious the fight got — but Khloé said it was even worse in person.

“It was wild in person. Sisters shouldn’t do that,” Khloé, 35, tweeted after the episode aired. “S— got so real. I don’t think you have ANY idea #KUWTK.”

During the expletive-filled fight, Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim. It ended with both sisters scratching and hitting each other.

Khloé said she has “photos” of the injuries Kim and Kourtney inflicted on each other.

“I have the photos to prove it lol,” she wrote.

And while Khloé was seen trying to break up the fight and pull the two off of each other, she said she had no interest in getting involved. When a fan asked her why she is never seen “throwing hands” Khloé said she doesn’t want to hurt her sisters.

“I know my strength and I would never put my hands on them!!!” she wrote. “EVER!!!”

The fight broke out after Kim implied that her sister isn’t a hard worker.

“You act like I don’t do s—,” she interjects. “You have this narrative in your mind. I will literally f— you up if you mention it again. Literally, shut the f— up.”

Things only escalated from there, with Kourtney exclaiming, “I will f— you up, you literal f—ing c—,” before chucking a boxed water at Kim

The two started fighting, with punches and kicks flying on both sides before Kourtney smacked Kim across the face.

Rob Kardashian also chimed in on Twitter, joking that he felt like he was watching an episode of Bad Girls Club.

“My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club,” he tweeted, adding a few laughing emojis.

Even Kourtney admitted that watching the fight was difficult.

“It’s trash,” she wrote. “Hopefully we evolve and learn from our mistakes.”

