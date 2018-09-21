Tristan Thompson Partied in Hollywood — but 'Didn't Really Interact' with Women at the Club

Tristan Thompson hit up a club in Hollywood this week without Khloé Kardashian, but it was a “low-key” evening, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Tristan arrived at Warwick with a group of guys and one girl. Some of his friends are single though. It didn’t seem the girl was with Tristan,” the onlooker says about the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

While inside, the source says the group was lounging “at a table” that was surrounded by women — but Thompson didn’t pay them much attention.

“There were other girls hanging around the table, but Tristan didn’t really interact with them,” the source says. “His friends chatted with girls, but Tristan was very low-key.”

He left around 2:30 a.m. to go home to Kardashian, the source adds.

The outing comes five months after the NBA star, 27, was videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, days Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12.

True Thompson and Tristan Thompson

At the time, TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Since the cheating scandal, both Thompson and Kardashian, 34, have been committed to repairing their relationship. They moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to her hometown of Los Angeles for the summer and have been spending time with her Keeping Up with the Kardashians family.

“Tristan hasn’t been out much at all with his friends. He has been very quiet this summer and mostly spent time at home with Khloé and True,” a second source tells PEOPLE about Thompson.

As for his evening away from home this week, Kardashian doesn’t seem to mind. “Khloé seems fine with him going out with friends,” the second source says.

An insider told PEOPLE last month that Thompson “keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” and added that the stars “are still doing therapy.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the insider said. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Now that the summer has come to an end and Thompson is preparing for basketball season, the family of three is heading back to C-Town.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” a source said earlier this week. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

But “vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” the source continued. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”