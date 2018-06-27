Khloé Kardashian Turns 34: Why This Is Her 'Best Year Yet' Despite Tristan's Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating a birthday she’ll never forget: her first as a mom.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 34 on Wednesday, and a source tells PEOPLE that the milestone is particularly special in light of the new addition to her family. She welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12.

“No matter what happens, this is the best year yet for Khloé because she became a mom,” the source says. “This is a beautiful birthday because of that.”

As fans know, True’s arrival came just two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian throughout her pregnancy. But according to the source, the new mom is channeling her energy into the positive.

“All the rest of the drama she’s not focused on,” the source says. “And Tristan is doing everything he can to show her love and appreciation. He really wants to make this work. And it looks like she’s prepared to go all in with him again. She wants her family to be together.”

Kardashian broke her silence on the cheating scandal for the first time this week. After she was spotted wearing a diamond ring while out with Thompson on Sunday night, she replied to a fan who tweeted that they were “so disappointed” in her for staying in the relationship after Thompson’s alleged infidelities.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she tweeted. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Although sources told PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Kardashian opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl. Weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed that the basketball player was officially back home with Kardashian and their newborn. (In the days immediately after welcoming True, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

The couple is now in Los Angeles for the summer with True.

Though Kardashian’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after the scandal didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source recently told PEOPLE that they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source said. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

Despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, another insider recently told PEOPLE that Khloé “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” the source said. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

On Wednesday morning, Kardashian thanked fans for the outpouring of sweet birthday wishes.

“Thank you guys so much for these awesome birthday tweets!” she wrote. “I am so blessed! I’m already so overwhelmed with love and my birthday has just started. Baby True is sleeping so I have to get back to sleep myself. I love you all! For real… Thank you.”