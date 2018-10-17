Khloé Kardashian Attends Halloween Screening in L.A. as Her Relationship Remains 'Up in the Air'

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are embracing the spooky season.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars stepped out for a screening of the horror sequel Halloween on Tuesday night in Los Angeles — and of course, they documented it all on social media.

Before the screening started, Khloé snapped a photo of a cookie decorated with Michael Myers’ face on it.

“Scariest movie!!!!!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

And as if watching the fictional serial killer on screen wasn’t scary enough, Myers paid the sisters a visit after the movie ended. In one clip, Kourtney is seen taking a photo of an actor wearing his mask before jumping over the movie theater seat to get away from him.

“Don’t touch my sister, I’ll kill you!” Khloé yells in the background.

Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

After returning home, Khloé told her followers just how scary the movie was.

“Kourtney has us all go watch the movie Halloween, and of course, when I get to the house I drop my house keys, and I can’t unlock the door, and I’m scrambling and I think, you know someone’s going to kill me,” she said in her story. “Whatever, but that is how white people die in the horror movie, and I don’t need any part of that. So, thanks Kourt.”

She continued: “I don’t know if I can sleep tonight, and I will be watching as many cartoons as possible until I can get to sleep.”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier in the day, Khloé had fans scratching their heads after she posted an aerial view of clouds to her Instagram Story, presumably captured from a plane. She did not specify her destination but spurred speculation that she could be reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

Thompson’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, was at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio on Tuesday, ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Toronto is also Thompson’s hometown.

Seth Browarnik/startraks

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that Khloé is “very happy to be with her family in Los Angeles” and hasn’t been discussing moving to Ohio with her 6-month-old daughter True.

“Khloé seems great,” the source said. “She is still in L.A. with True. There hasn’t been any new talk about moving to Cleveland. It seems she isn’t moving back right now.”

As Kardashian continues to focus on raising True in L.A., the future of her relationship with Thompson remains unknown six months after his cheating scandal.

“As for Tristan, things are still quite up in the air between them,” a second source said.