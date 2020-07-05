Khloé Kardashian Spent Fourth of July at Ex Tristan Thompson's House with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian spent the Fourth of July at the home of her ex Tristan Thompson.

On Saturday, the reality star, 36, was spotted arriving at the NBA star's Los Angeles home, and was dressed all-white for the outing, including white sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian and their momager Kris Jenner were also spotted arriving at Thompson's residence.

The mom of one and Thompson, who share 2-year-old daughter True, split last year following news of the basketball star's cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, a source recently told PEOPLE that the exes are "giving their relationship another try."

"Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True," the source said.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Last weekend, the Revenge Body star rang in her 36th birthday. Thompson was among the guests, along with daughter True, Khloé's siblings Kourtney, Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as matriarch Kris.

A second source recently told PEOPLE that Khloé and Thompson "acted like they were back together" at her birthday bash.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian, True and Tristan Thompson Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Ahead of Khloé's birthday festivities, Thompson shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of them with their baby girl.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson captioned his post. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."