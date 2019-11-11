Khloé Kardashian Apologizes for Not Acknowledging People's Choice Award: 'I Had No Idea I Won'

Khloé Kardashian is so successful, it’s hard to keep up with all the accolades.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the 2019 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner. And while the family took home the award for best reality show, Khloé also nabbed the best reality star award — unbeknownst to her.

When the family took the stage to accept their award, only Kim and Jenner spoke, with Khloé and Kourtney standing behind them smiling. After Kim and Kris thanked the fans, the women were ushered back to their seats.

Viewers at home quickly noticed that Khloé, 35, did not acknowledge her individual award with a speech while on stage.

“It’s so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage,” Khloe replied to a fan on Twitter questioning her silence. “I feel so badly right now. I am so f—— grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”

It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so fucking grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after 😩 https://t.co/R06N7kB1IH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 11, 2019

When another fan suggested that her nerves prevented her from giving a speech, Kardashian said she “didn’t know” she even won the award.

“Nerves yes but I literally didn’t know until after lol I still feel so badly about it,” she replied. “I love you guys so much.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé and Kourtney joked about the “awkward” moment on Instagram after the show, admitting that they are just fine with letting Kim do all the talking.

“Just so everybody knows, it’s so awkward, like, when you go on stage,” Khloé said. “I know, Kim is a G and she kind of takes over and she will talk. Kourtney and I are in the back like … “

“Do we say thank you, do we not? What do we say?” Kourtney added.

“We never really know what to say and we’re so grateful, we’re so thankful,” said Khloé. “I won an award as well, but we just get nervous. I know people don’t think we do.”

“I won best reality star, but I declined, so Khloé really won,” Kourtney quipped.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“So she gave me her hand-me-down award, and I’m fine with that,” Khloé joked. “We just want you to know that we do know how to speak. We just get nervous.”

And Kim also gave her sister a sweet shoutout on Instagram.

“Khloe’s going to get her moment, guys,” she said. “She won Reality Star of the year. So they kind of put it with the family one, but this woman deserves a moment!”

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!