Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Enjoy Date Night in Boston

Khloé Kardashian has landed in Massachusetts.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Tuesday evening in Boston, where the basketball player, 29, is preparing to take the court with his new team, the Boston Celtics.

The couple headed to Zuma restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for a low-key dinner, which was documented by cameras.

As they entered the contemporary Japanese restaurant, Kardashian and Thompson both wore masks, a fellow diner tells PEOPLE. Along with a third person, the pair came in single-file through the main entrance and headed to the glass-enclosed private dining room in the back of the restaurant, behind the chef’s kitchen. There was also a production crew of three people.

For the evening out, Thompson sported a full grey sweatsuit. Kardashian also kept it casual, wearing a thick knitted hat with a pom-pom on top.

Thompson, who shares 2½-year-old daughter True with Kardashian, has frequented Zuma since he arrived in Boston, including Sunday evening. Last week, Thompson enjoyed brunch at the restaurant, where he was seen enjoying mimosas.

Thompson has been getting a taste of Boston’s dining scene since arriving last month. He’s been spotted multiple times at Arya Trattoria in the Italian North End, and popped by Strega, also in the North End, to say hello to owner Nick Varano earlier this month.

In November, it was announced that the NBA star had signed a deal to play with the Boston Celtics after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.