Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Head to New York Ahead of Kim's Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

Kardashian family friend Simon Huck joked it’s a “big deal” that Khloé left Calabasas for the weekend ahead of Kim Kardashian's episode of SNL

Kim Kardashian West's family has arrived!

"Getting @khloekardashian to leave Calabasas for the weekend is kind of a big deal," family friend Simon Huck captioned a selfie he took with Khloe, 37, during dinner on Friday night.

Kourtney Kardashian agreed in the comments section, writing, "It's like a really big deal." "It's a big weekend for me," the Good American founder added.

Huck, 37, also shared a photo of Jenner, 65, sipping on a drink while decked out in pearls and sparkly jewelry and holding up a bright red Birkin bag.

"The Queen has arrived!" he captioned the photo along with the geotag showing they're in the Big Apple.

Jenner later shared a photo of pink flowers and a card that she got from SNL creator Lorne Michaels that said, "Welcome to Studio 8H! From Lorne & everyone at Saturday Night Live."

"Thank you Lorne and @nbcsnl !!!! So excited to be here!!!" the Kardashian family matriarch said.

Kim's ex Kanye West, 44, is also currently in New York. A source told PEOPLE he's "giving her advice" because "she feels a lot of pressure" and "wants to wow the audience."

West has a complicated history with SNL. In 2016, audio leaked of an alleged behind-the-scenes meltdown he had before performing on the show, and in 2018 he delivered a lengthy surprise speech in support of then-President Donald Trump during another appearance as a performer. The speech, which did not make it to air, received boos from cast members and host Adam Driver, as well as the audience.

Pressure is building up for Kim as she makes her debut, although in a first-look teaser she joked that it will be "so easy" once SNL cast member Cecily Strong and musical guest Halsey assured her that she won't have to write the sketches or memorize lines and that nobody will "look as good" as she does.

While the former KUWTK star seemed completely at ease in the trailer teasing her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, a source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is "both nervous and thrilled."

"It's a huge deal for her. She takes the hosting gig very seriously," the source added.

Kim's hosting gig was announced last month ahead of the season 47 premiere on Oct. 2. "OMFG no turning back now!!!!" she tweeted at the time. "LOL I'm hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl."