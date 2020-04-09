Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Cringe as Mom Kris Jenner 'Cannot Stop Thinking About Sex'

Talk about TMI.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner leaves her daughters cringing and uncomfortable when she just can’t seem to get sex off her mind.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face?” she asks while out to lunch with Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. “We were just having a little makeout session in the car.”

As Khloé and Kendall, 24, look at their mom with disbelief, the family matriarch takes things one step further when she reveals she was “up all night” with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

“Corey had to go home and sleep because we were up all night,” she says. “You know how that goes.”

And while Khloé, 35, says she loves being close with her mom, there are just some things she could live without knowing.

“I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world. But does my mom overshare? I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo,” she says in a confessional. “Zip it.”

But Kris, 64, isn’t done yet. After the waiter brings their table a dessert, Kris jokes about rubbing it “all over her body.”

“This is like a sex dessert!” she says, laughing. “I cannot stop thinking about sex.”

Kris and Gamble began dating in the fall of 2014 — just one year after Kris and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage. Gamble has been a permanent fixture in the Kardashian-Jenner crew ever since, frequently making appearances on their E! show.

“Women go through different stages in life,” Kris adds in the clip. “I’m going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!