Khloé Kardashian and Dwayne Johnson Joke About Their Wax Figures' Butt Sizes: 'Give Me Some Glutes'

Khloé Kardashian and Dwayne Johnson know the importance of a good lower body!

On Wednesday, while the Jungle Cruise star was making a surprise appearance at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas to meet his latest wax figure, he couldn't help but to compare his figure to its neighbors.

In a video posted on his TikTok, Johnson, 49, stood next to his statue and mimicked the pose before getting close to the camera and saying, "I gotta introduce you guys to my neighbor."

Then, he panned the camera over to Kardashian's figure, which was dressed in a pair of skinny jeans and a black lace bodysuit.

"I mean, guys. Look at that," he said. "We look kinda cool together, right?"

The Red Notice star then walked back to his statue and panned the camera to his figure, before going back to Kardashian's and doing the same. With a confused expression on his face, Johnson said, "Hang on, wait a minute."

"Guys, can we add a little bit more? Give me some glutes. Some glutes just like that," he said, panning the camera towards the bottom half of Kardashian's statue.

The hilarious TikTok video has since garnered over 13.3 million views — and has now found its way to Kardashian herself. On her Instagram Story on Thursday, The Kardashians star reposted the clip and reacted to Johnson's modification request.

"It looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company. Yessss @therock," Kardashian wrote in the first slide of the video, which was captured by Entertainment Tonight.

When the video got to the part of about Johnson comparing the figures' glutes, she added, "I'm crying!!! @therock." She also commented on her famous asset by proudly saying that the museum "hooked me up."

Johnson's trip to the wax museum on Tuesday was to promote his own Teremana Bar experience wax figure during a special event for the liquor brand.

Fans thought they were there to receive a special offer for his tequila line. Instead, they were treated to an appearance by Johnson himself, who joined in on the toast.