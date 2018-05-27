Khloé Kardashian Dismisses Those Who 'Love to Give Advice' After Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian has a few words for anybody out there who feels like it’s their place to offer unsolicited advice.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a series of cryptic tweets in the wake of opinions expressed by fans and celebrities following her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she wrote.

Continuing, she wrote, “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all.”

“Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em,” she added.

The new mother also remarked that “people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy.”

“Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly,” she wrote.

Her posts come just over six weeks after allegations surfaced that her 27-year-old boyfriend had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

Kardashian has been sharing mysterious messages with her followers over the past week.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” she wrote on Thursday. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

“Your mind will always believe everything you tell it,” she added in another message earlier in the week. “Feed it faith. Feed it truth. Feed it with love.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Despite the scandal surrounding Thompson, the pair have been living together at the basketball player’s house in Cleveland since the birth of their daughter, True Thompson — and a source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian “believes” that she and Thompson “can figure things out and have a happy life together.”

“Khloé wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the insider added. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though.”