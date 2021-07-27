"Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don’t live that way," Khloé Kardashian tweeted Monday

Khloé Kardashian Reveals the Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self: 'Focus on Making Yourself Happy'

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some pearls of wisdom she has gained over the years.

The 37-year-old reality star responded to a fan on Twitter Monday night who asked Kardashian, "What advice would you give to your past self?"

"I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself," she began her reply. "Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way."

Instead, Kardashian noted, "Focus on making yourself happy."

"The rest is too much pressure &probably won't matter in the grand scheme," she concluded.

Kardashian has been open about her focus on self-love and compassion in the past, even teaching her now-3-year-old-daughter True how to practice affirmations in the mirror from an early age.

More recently, she shared on her Instagram Story that she loves both the physical and mental benefits of a good gym session.

"I normally don't work out on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week," Kardashian said earlier this month. "I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right."

"So I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now," added the Good American founder.

As for her personal life, PEOPLE confirmed last month that Kardashian and True's father, Tristan Thompson, had called it quits again.

"They are not together right now," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."