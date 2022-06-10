Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Uncomfortable' Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama Unfold

This week's episode of The Kardashians showed how the famous family found out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Khloé Kardashian is watching ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal unfold just like the rest of us.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express," she tweeted Thursday. "Praise the Lord I have them for the [rest of] my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians."

The Chicago Bulls center-forward had a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. He also shares daughter True, 4, with Kardashian and son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig.

As seen on the Hulu hit, Kim Kardashian was the first to discover the paternity news.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim, 41, told mom Kris Jenner over the phone. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner then called Kim in disbelief. "You're lying," said the Kylie Cosmetics mogul as Kim replied, "No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

Kim then read aloud Thompson's filed paperwork, in which he confirmed that he "slept with" Nichols after Khloé "threw him his 30th birthday party." The SKIMS founder was initially not certain if Khloé even knew about the athlete's wrongdoing, though the Revenge Body star appeared to be confused by the news upon eventually returning Kim's call.

When the paternity news initially broke, Thompson issued a public apology to Khloé.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian (L); Tristan Thompson | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote on his Instagram Story in January. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He continued, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."