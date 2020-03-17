See Khloé Kardashian's Response to a Fan Asking if She's Back Together with Tristan Thompson

Where do things stand between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? One thing is clear: Their priority is their daughter.

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself clutching their baby girl True, smiling for the camera in matching, silky pajamas. True will turn 2 next month.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” Kardashian, 35, captioned the post.

The post was flooded with sweet comments from friends and family, including heart emojis from the 29-year-old NBA player. But when one fan inquired whether the post meant the exes were back together, Kardashian set the record straight.

“It means her parents love her beyond measure,” she responded.

Kardashian and Thompson split last year after reports surfaced that he had hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t the first cheating scandal their relationship had faced: Thompson was also allegedly unfaithful during Kardashian’s pregnancy in 2018.

According to Woods, 22, Thompson kissed her at an afterparty after a long night of drinking. She has denied having sex with him, but the incident cost her a friendship with Jenner, 22.

Though Kardashian and Thompson aren’t back together, they continue to co-parent True.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

And despite any rumors of a reconciliation — or Thompson’s attempts to win her back — their relationship isn’t romantic.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source said. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”