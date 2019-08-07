Khloé Kardashian Comforts Revenge Body Star Who 'Lived in Fear' of Her Abusive Father as a Child 

Revenge Body is giving people the chance to open up about their difficult pasts.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Khloé Kardashian meets the E! series’ latest participant, Hayley, who reveals the painful reason behind her weight issues.

“What brought you to the place that you are at now?” Kardashian asks Hayley, who begins to open up about the childhood abuse she suffered at the hands of her father.

“My mom was not around a lot, because she was the breadwinner, so she would just leave me at home for my dad, and he had no patience for me,” Hayley says in a confessional interview.

“My dad was an alcoholic, and was very abusive to me,” Hayley tells Kardashian. “It was physical, emotional, and verbal.”

Hayley explains that the abuse her father inflicted on her began when she was 5-years-old.

“My dad hit me in the butt with a leather belt,” Hayley continues in a confessional. “I lived in fear of my father. And then that’s when the eating started kicking in. I started becoming overweight around like the second grade. My dad would call me ‘a little piggy’ and raise his nose at me, and make noises. It was just like everyday you’d think it couldn’t get worse, and it would.”

“Do you have siblings?” Kardashian asks Hayley, who notes that while she has one older brother, he did not have to endure the same abuse that she dealt with.

“He was never physically violent towards my brother, or my mom,” she tells Kardashian. “He lied to them about it, and it was hidden for so long, and that’s why it happened for so long. It got worse as I got older.”

Holding back tears, she continues, “My mom would always be at work when these things happened, and so I don’t really think she understood how bad it was. I just wanted it to stop.”

Hayley says the abuse didn’t stop until she was able to provide proof to her mom.

“I was able to tape it one day and showed my mom, and said ‘Look, this is real, and I can’t take it anymore,'” she recalls. “So she finally kicked him out. He was out of the house for about three to four years.”

“So after my dad moved out, basically life was great and for the first time in a long time, I felt safer,” Hayley says in her confessional. “I was working out, and eating better.”

“I was able to lose about 100 pounds over a two year time period,” she tells Kardashian. “And then when I was 18, my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Bills were getting really hard, and I was the only one working in the family. So, my dad has to move back. And so, it was like a nightmare.”

“So seven months ago, my mom passed away,” Hayley says. “It was like the one support beam that had me me holding up, and it fell.”

As Hayley begins to cry, Kardashian leans in to comfort her.

“Losing my mom was definitely the hardest day of my life,” Hayley says. “Emotional pain hurt so much more than physical pain. I just wish I could give my life to her.”

She says she began to binge-eat as a way to remember her mom.

“My mom was like a huge foodie, and she loved desserts. Eating the food that reminded me of her, I feel like my mom was eating it with me. And when I gained over 50 pounds in less than four months.”

Kardashian explained that she went through the same thing when her dad, Robert Kardashian, died.

“I was like that when my dad died,” she explained. “I am an emotional eater. So I totally relate to that because I gained so much weight overnight too, you just don’t realize it.”

On Revenge Body, Kardashian guides men and women through emotional and physical transformations with a team of health, beauty and style experts. It premiered in 2017, soon after Kardashian dropped around 40 lbs. following her split from ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!