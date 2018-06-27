Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Angel on Earth' Khloé Kardashian's Birthday: 'Strongest Person I Know'

Happy birthday, Khloé Kardashian!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turns 34 on Wednesday, as as per tradition, family matriarch Kris Jenner was up bright and early to send her some birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday to my bunny @khloekardashian!!” Jenner, 62, captioned a slideshow of photos of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram. “Beautiful, smart, kind and the strongest person I know, you amaze me every single day. You are truly an angel on earth, my beauty, and I am so proud of you. You bring laughter and love to everyone around you. You lift people up with your positivity and your passion.”

“This year we celebrate you being a new mommy, and all the amazing blessings that brings,” she added. “To watch you with baby True brings me the greatest joy. I love you to the moon and back!! You deserve the world.”

Indeed, it’s been a big year for Khloé. The reality star welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12 — just two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé throughout her pregnancy.

Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Khloé opted to remain in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl. Weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed that the basketball player was officially back home with Khloé and their newborn. (In the days immediately after welcoming True, sources told PEOPLE that while he wasn’t sleeping at home, Thompson would come and go to spend time with his daughter.)

Though Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson after the scandal didn’t go over well with her famous family, a source recently told PEOPLE they “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” said the source. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”

The couple recently returned to Khloé’s hometown of Los Angeles for the first time since welcoming True. Sources have told PEOPLE they’ll spend the summer in L.A. and will return to Cleveland when Thompson’s basketball season starts up again.

Despite her mom and sisters’ reservations, another insider recently told PEOPLE that Khloé “doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan.”

“She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True,” said the source. “She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”