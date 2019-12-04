Khloé Kardashian‘s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner changed after the Olympian published her memoir.

Last week, Caitlyn, 70, claimed on an episode of the British reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, that she and Khloé, 35, had not “really” spoken in six years.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that while the pair have seen each other “many times” over the years, it’s true that they don’t speak regularly.

“Khloé was really hurt by Caitlyn, and their relationship definitely change,” the source says. “She isn’t the type to hold grudges. But their relationship isn’t the same as it once was.”

During the episode, Caitlyn said their relationship has been strained since she publicly came out as transgender in 2015. She shares son Burt, 41, and daughter Cassandra, 39, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover; sons Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36, with ex-wife Linda Thompson; and daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, with ex Kris Jenner. She also helped raise Kris’ four older children: Khloé, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashian sisters have been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir created a rift in the family. In the book, Caitlyn claimed Kris knew she had struggled with her gender identity and experimented with cross-dressing for years, which the momager denied.

Khloé has also said she felt like “business people” found out about Caitlyn’s transition before the family did, and that she felt like she had lost the man who helped raise her.

“Not having you in my life, it’s a huge blow because I’m like okay, my second dad, this guy that I’ve grown up with, that raised me, was taken away from me,” she said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2017. “No one really let me have that.”

“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloé,” Caitlyn said of her children and stepchildren’s reactions to her transition. “Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since. … I don’t know what it is, and that’s all I can say.”

“And Khloé and I were really close,” Caitlyn added. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

Caitlyn is competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 19. On the show, contestants face off in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle and donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

On another recent episode, she gave a cheeky answer when asked what her favorite body part is, responding, “Well let me put it this way, it’s changed in the last five years … and I’ll leave that up to you.”

Earlier this year, she opened up about the emotional conversation she had with her children when she first came out to her family.

“I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time, I didn’t want them to gang up on me,” she said in an interview with GIBLIB. “I thought I’d do it one at a time.”

“We opened up this conversation with my kids,” she added. “And it was great. They were all very accepting. And I moved on in my life.”