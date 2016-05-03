Kourtney was seen sunning in the Florida hot spot with kids Mason, Penelope and Reign early this week

Kardashians Konvene! Khloé Kardashian Travels to Miami to Be with Big Sis Kourtney and the Kids

Kourtney and Khloé are taking Miami yet again!

Khloé was spotted flying into Miami on Tuesday morning to spend some time with big sister Kourtney and her kids.

Khloé wore head-to-toe black, including her duster jacket, ripped jeans, shirt and sneakers. She accessorized the monochrome look with aviator sunglasses and a bright red purse that perfectly matched her fingernails.

Kourtney arrived in Miami with her kids – Mason, 6, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 16 months – on Monday and spent the day splashing around at the beach and pool.

The busy mom has been documenting her sunny vacation on Snapchat, posting poolside selfies and a sweet shot of her, Mason and Penelope’s matching shoes.

The sisters are no strangers to the Florida hot spot: They starred on Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. The show, which was the first spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, followed Kourtney and Khloé’s daily lives as they opened a DASH boutique in Miami.