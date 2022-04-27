Khloé and Kim Kardashian Warned of 'Volatile Behavior' While Speaking to E! About Rob & Chyna
Khloé and Kim Kardashian each took the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, testifying in the ongoing trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Chyna — born Angela White — is currently suing Kris, as well as daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie Jenner, for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E! The 33-year-old model was previously engaged to Kris' son, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream and starred alongside on E!'s Rob & Chyna.
Khloé, 37, who testified first, was asked about an email she had sent to Kylie and former Vice President of Development and Programming at E!, Jeff Olde. The message was sent after the explosive December 2016 fight between Rob and Chyna, in which Chyna allegedly held an unloaded gun near Rob — a moment she has since claimed in court was her "being funny" — and allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord.
"I was not comfortable with the abuse that was happening," Khloé told the jury, adding that she and her sisters expressed concern for Rob's safety and the credibility of the Kardashian-Jenner brand at the time.
When asked if she attended a meeting in early January to discuss the second season of Rob & Chyna, Khloé responded: "There was no season 2. Only season 1." She then denied trying to have the show canceled.
"I wasn't trying to cancel anything. I was considering not encouraging such volatile behavior between my brother and Chyna," she testified, adding that she doesn't have a say in the decisions E! makes.
"We feel strongly about a lot of things, that doesn't mean anyone is going to listen to us," said Khloé. "We were considering not being a part of such toxicity. We were putting our concerns in writing so they were aware of the volatile relationship."
Around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Kim, 41, took the stand and was asked about 2017 texts sent between her, her sisters, and production company, Bunim/Murray, after the fight.
In the text messages, the SKIMS founder wrote she needed to take a break from filming because of what was going on between Rob and Chyna. She also said Chyna would not be appearing on their show because it allegedly put Rob in a "bad position because he ends up crying all day."
"I have a right as a cast member to say we really need a break. I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that," Kim continued, noting that she wasn't sending the texts to get Rob & Chyna canceled.
"I can't control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?" she said. "They could film what they want. We don't have the power, as you have been insinuating. I was just expressing that I will be taking a break from filming to assess how I'm feeling."
"I can only control what I can do, which is to take a break," Kim added.
The Kardashians star said she doesn't remember attending a January meeting that discussed the fate of Rob & Chyna after the fight. When asked how she let the network know about the fight, she responded: "I don't know how I would have communicated that to them."
Kim also said she didn't know if there was a family vote in January to have the show canceled.
Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch began in 2017. At the time, she sued Rob and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.
After Rob released nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, Chyna said the incident, as well as his family's power over E!, likely resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation.
The model's attorney, Lynne Ciani, argued that Chyna lost out on the potential to earn millions of dollars from related appearances and social media posts.