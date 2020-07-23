Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Postpone Wedding to 2021 Due to COVID-19

"It's sad but I'm staying positive as we are very lucky people and know it's a small problem," Kevin Wendt said

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have decided to postpone their wedding amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The reality stars, who got engaged last year, announced the news in separate posts to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, with Loch, 37, sharing that she will now walk down the aisle in November 2021.

"Well y'all, time to give you guys a wedding update," Loch began alongside a sweet photo of herself and Wendt, 36, sharing a warm embrace. We've decided to postpone to November 2021 & weirdly enough we're actually okay with it."

Loch shared that in addition to so much "going on in the world," she and Wendt have experienced a number of changes in their own lives, which they will reveal soon.

"We realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities," Loch continued. "And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won't get married on Friday the 13th) it's been a great reminder of why we're getting married in the first place."

Loch then raved over her husband-to-be, writing, "I wouldn't want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year @Kevin.C.Wendt."

Loch also offered words of encouragement to her fellow brides.

"To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out. P.S. shoutout to my planner @KimberlyHensleyEvents ✨ you’re the real MVP. Thank you for keeping me sane throughout it all."

Wendt echoed similar sentiments in his post writing: "My fiancée and I going to just keep moving," alongside a photo of the couple bike riding at the beach.

"I've had a bit of a social media break lately with lots going on in our lives... sometimes it's needed to recharge. I'm sad to announce we have officially moved the wedding date from November," he shared.

"We held on to hope as long as we could. With 70+ of our guests set to fly from Canada to Florida for the celebration, it's without saying the right and responsible decision," Wendt continued.

While Wendt admitted "it's sad," he asserted that he is "staying positive as we are very lucky people and know it's a small problem compared to what some people are facing through this crazy year."

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

"Keep your head up everyone and let's get through this together. I'll wait a bit longer to see @AstridLoch in that beautiful dress. It will be well worth the wait... I guess the 'move the date' invite is big business this year eh!?" Wendt joked.

Wendt and Loch met and fell in love during the summer of 2018 on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Wendt popped the question to Loch on Aug. 28, 2019, in Toronto, Canada, where they live.

Loch thought she was just in for a sunset picnic with her boyfriend in a quiet section of Toronto Island — and had no idea Wendt had a ring in the pocket of his pants and a pair of photographers waiting in the bushes. He restarted his playlist about five times to ensure “Tequila” by Dan + Shay — a nod to their meeting in Mexico, where “we drank a lot of tequila,” Loch told PEOPLE exclusively — was playing as he began his speech.

“I actually forgot what I said. I just remember, it was a no-brainer to marry her,” Wendt recalled. “I see her more as my family than any kind of girlfriend, and I just knew I couldn’t ever let her go."

“I was so clueless,” Loch admitted to PEOPLE. “And you never get a surprise really by me, ever. I feel like I pay attention to everything, and I had absolutely no clue.”