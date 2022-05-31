Kevin Spacey Says He'll 'Voluntarily Appear' in U.K. Court to Fight Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey said in a statement to GMA that he is "confident" his appearance in court will "prove [his] innocence" against the sexual-assault charges

A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside

A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside

Kevin Spacey says he will "voluntarily appear" in a U.K. court amid four new sexual-assault charges against him.

The recent charges against Spacey, 62, were announced by the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Thursday. They indicated that the former House of Cards actor faces four charges brought on by three different men.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred in London in 2005, and another two took place in 2008, authorities say. Spacey was also alleged to be part of an additional incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.

In a statement to Good Morning America, Spacey said, "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise."

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," Spacey added in his Tuesday statement to GMA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey | Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

"The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," the group's statement read on Thursday. "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

The CPS statement continued, "The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Following news of the charges, producers on Spacey's new film Peter Five Eight spoke out about the "increased negative press" surrounding the actor.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's backers said, "While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected."

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual-Assault Allegations: "We Never Socialized Outside of Work"

"There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen," they added in the statement.

The producers said in their statement to THR that "The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists."

"Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal," the statement added.

Spacey's reps have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on the allegations.

The actor first faced sexual-assault allegations in 2017. At the time, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14. Responding to Rapp's accusations, Spacey said he had no recollection of the alleged incident but apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." The Se7en actor then added, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Kevin Spacey Arraigned On Sexual Assault Charge Kevin Spacey | Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Spacey was also previously accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016. Both the civil lawsuit and criminal sexual-assault cases were dropped in July 2019.

He faced additional allegations in 2018 from three other alleged victims in England. The number of sexual-assault allegations against Spacey in London was at six by July 2019, at which time investigations were still ongoing.

That August, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that they were investigating another sexual-assault case involving Spacey in their jurisdiction, but ultimately declined to file charges. According to a declination obtained by Good Morning America, the statute of limitations had expired.

Despite these controversies, director Franco Nero announced in May 2021 that Spacey was cast in the upcoming Italian film, L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, marking Spacey's first movie role since the allegations against him first surfaced.