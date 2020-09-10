Kevin Spacey is facing a sexual assault lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp, three years after the latter's initial accusation

Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp and Another Man for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Them as Teens

Kevin Spacey is facing sexual assault allegations in a new lawsuit by Anthony Rapp and another man.

In a civil complaint obtained by PEOPLE, the House of Cards star was accused of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by Rapp, 48, when the latter was 14 years old and at a house party at Spacey's home in 1986.

Rapp says Spacey "engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp's, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff's body."

A lawyer for Spacey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment bit Spacey has previously said he does not recall the alleged incident.

The Rent actor says he "sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof" which have caused Rapp to "abstain from duties of his vocation," according to the lawsuit.

A second man, who is referred to only as "C.D." in the court documents, accused Spacey of sexual assault when he was 14.

"Prior to intentionally and voluntarily attempting to anally sodomize [C.D.], defendant, Kevin Spacey, through his words and acts, intentionally caused the plaintiff, C.D., to become apprehensive that a harmful and/or offensive bodily contact was about to occur," the lawsuit said.

Both Rapp and "C.D." are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Spacey.

Rapp came forward with his allegations against Spacey in October 2017 when he spoke to BuzzFeed about the American Beauty actor's alleged predatory behavior.

"My memory was that I thought, ‘Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,'" Rapp told BuzzFeed at the time. Spacey, he said, "sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk … He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me."

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp said. "I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Spacey issued a statement in October 2017 saying he didn't remember the alleged incident involving Rapp, and apologizing "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunk behavior" and announcing, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Massachusetts prosecutors dropped an indecent assault and battery case against Spacey in July 2019, after the victim in the case declined to take the stand, according to Deadline.

In December 2019, another sexual battery case against the actor was dismissed when the accuser, a masseur, reportedly died of cancer in September. The alleged victim's estate filed a notice for dismissal at the time.