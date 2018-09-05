Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson Won't Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Assaults

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is declining to file charges against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Spacey, 59, Seagal, 66, and Anthony, 48, will not face charges for the alleged sexual assault accusations that were brought against them.

A man previously accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in October 1992, but “the allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined,” according to an L.A. County D.A. charge evaluation worksheet.

Kevin Spacey

Earlier this year, Regina Simons, an extra who appeared in Seagal’s 1994 film On Deadly Ground, accused Seagal of rape after numerous women came forward with accounts of sexual misconduct.

She told TheWrap that she was 18 at the time of the alleged rape, which she claimed happened after Seagal invited her to a wrap party for the movie at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

Steven Seagal

According to an L.A. County D.A. charge evaluation worksheet, “the reporting party alleged that in 1993, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect. The victim was 18 years old at the time. The statute of limitations expired in 1999. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined.”

Lastly, Anderson will not be prosecuted following assault claims brought against him by an unidentified woman, who claimed the actor assaulted her while meeting for a business opportunity, according to The Blast.

Anthony Anderson

“The reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer. The interview is a necessary piece of the investigation,” according to an L.A. County D.A. charge evaluation worksheet. “Prosecution is declined due to lack of sufficient evidence to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the allegations.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Anderson “unequivocally” disputed the woman’s claims.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false,” his rep said in July. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”