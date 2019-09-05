Kevin Spacey Resurfaces in Seville, Sings 'La Bamba,' 'Twist and Shout' with Street Band

Image zoom Kevin Spacey Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla/Instagram

Kevin Spacey briefly resurfaced on the streets of Spain to sing and play guitar alongside a street band, two months after his sexual assault criminal case was dropped in Massachusetts.

The former House of Cards star, 60, was spotted in Seville on Saturday singing along to “La Bamba” and The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout” along with a lively group of revelers.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Spacey holds a guitar he appears to have borrowed from the band and strums along as people in the street sing with him.

Image zoom Kevin Spacey Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla/Instagram

The actor, wearing a long-sleeve button-down, eventually hands the guitar back to the performers before a growing crowd.

Members of the band, Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla, told Spanish newspaper ABC that they had been singing at Plaza Nueva for quite some time when they spotted Spacey around 2 a.m. local time sitting at a restaurant, and that he soon joined them.

Band member Miguel Segura Caballero tells PEOPLE they were at the bar to sing to a pre-wedding party.

“I walked over to him and explained why we were there and asked if we could take a quick photo with him. He said ‘Yes, of course,’ “ Caballero says, noting that Spacey was with some friends at the bar.

Adds Caballero, “To begin with everybody was looking at him, but after a while everything became normal.”

Spacey has largely kept out of the spotlight since he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a number of young male actors in late 2017.

A sexual assault criminal case against the star was dropped in July due to the unavailability of the complaining witness, Nantucket District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh said in November 2017 that Spacey had groped her then-18-year-old son at a bar in Nantucket in 2016, and charges were filed in December 2018. Spacey pleaded not guilty in January.

RELATED: Prosecutors Drop Kevin Spacey’s Criminal Sexual Assault Case Due to Accuser’s ‘Unavailability’

In police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Unruh’s son told authorities he was “texting and snapchatting” when Spacey reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals over the course of three minutes while they were together at the bar, where the accuser worked as a busboy.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boy’s Club Earns A Mere $126 On Its Opening Day

He also told investigators that he approached Spacey that night, wanting a photo, and proceeded to drink heavily with the actor — after lying about his age by saying he was a 23-year-old college student — before the alleged assault took place, according to the police reports. He eventually fled when Spacey went to the bathroom.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey Photographed Smiling, Wearing ‘Retired Since 2017’ Hat After Sexual Assault Charge

The same day news of his charges broke, Spacey appeared to allude to the accusations and maintain his innocence in a video in which he got into character as House of Cards’ Frank Underwood.

“Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video shared to his social channels. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life.”

Image zoom Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood Kevin Spacey/Youtube

He said, “I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

The accuser’s civil lawsuit against Spacey was also dropped in July. The reason for the voluntary dismissal was not provided by the client’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, or in the court filing.

Image zoom Kevin Spacey NICOLE HARNISHFEGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Spacey has also been questioned by London’s Metropolitan Police over six separate allegations of sexual assault dating back to 1996.

Spacey served as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015, and though he has not faced any formal charges in the U.K., a 2017 internal investigation by the theater found “20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behavior” by the actor.