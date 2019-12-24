Kevin Spacey Returns to Spotlight with Another Bizarre Holiday Video as House of Cards Character

Kevin Spacey has returned to the spotlight once again after largely disappearing from the public eye following numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

The actor appeared as his deceased House of Cards character Frank Underwood in another bizarre Christmas video, which he shared on YouTube Tuesday.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey says in the beginning of the clip as he sits alongside a burning fire while wearing a festive holiday sweater.

“It’s been a pretty good year and I’m grateful to have my health back and in light of that I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” Spacey continues before introducing a wish he has for the new year.

“As we walk into 2020 I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” Spacey says.

The actor goes on to share, “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Could he be serious?’ I’m dead serious and it’s not that hard trust me.”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like you can go on the attack but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected, you can kill them with kindness,” Spacey proposes as the video concludes with creepy music and a close-up of him poking at the fire.

The clip comes two days short of a year after Spacey’s 2018 holiday video, which seemingly alluded to the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him, all of which Spacey has denied.

“I mean, if you and I have learned nothing else these past years it’s that in life and art nothing should be off the table,” Spacey, who busies himself in the kitchen in a festive apron, says in the 2018 video. “We weren’t afraid, not of what we said, not of what we did, and we’re still not afraid. Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

It came over a year after multiple allegations were against Spacey. In October 2017, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey in a BuzzFeed article of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

In July 2018, three more people reportedly came forward, accusing Spacey of sexual assault in England, and in August of that year, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case involving the Oscar winner, reps from the office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

On the same day the holiday video was posted, authorities in Massachusetts announced plans to charge Spacey for an alleged 2016 sexual assault of a teenage boy, the Boston Globe reported.

In July of this year, it was revealed that Spacey’s sexual assault criminal case had been dropped, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former actor will not be prosecuted after he was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

“Now comes the Commonwealth, by and through its District Attorney, Michael O’Keefe, and hereby files a Nolle Prosequi in the above matter due to the unavailability of the complaining witness,” Nantucket District Attorney Michael O’Keefe filed in a document on Wednesday.

“Nolle Prosequi” is “Latin for ‘we shall no longer prosecute,’ ” according to Cornell Law, and “is an entry made on the record by a prosecutor in a criminal case or a plaintiff in a civil case stating that he will no longer pursue the matter.”