Kevin Spacey shared a video to YouTube for the third year in a row, this time to address mental health and suicide prevention

Kevin Spacey Returns to the Spotlight to Share Suicide Prevention Video: 'It Gets Better'

After taking a step back from the public eye following numerous sexual misconduct allegations, Kevin Spacey has returned to share yet another Christmas video.

In the beginning of the video, which the former actor shared on YouTube Thursday, Spacey appeared as his deceased House of Cards character Frank Underwood for a brief moment before appearing to snap out of character to share a message for those struggling.

“That’s right, what would Christmas Eve be without a message from me?" Spacey, 61, said while sitting on a park bench. "A lot of people have reached out to me this past year and have shared their own struggles and my ability to be there for them has really only been possible because of my own difficulties. And while it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say, frankly, it’s also been beyond my abilities. And it's bigger than me."

"Heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they’ve contemplated taking their own lives," he continued. "That’s enough for me to want to take an entirely different approach this year to acknowledge their pain, and to say to anyone out there who is struggling or contemplating that idea, please, please do not take that step. If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall or if you feel that there is no path for you. Whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path."

He concluded, "At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help because you are not alone. I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a great 2021 and say to all those out there who might be suffering, it gets better. It does get better. Happy holidays everyone."

At the end of the video, Spacey shared the phone number for the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's 24-hour hotline.

2020 marks the third year in a row that Spacey has shared a bizarre video message during the holiday season.

In 2018, the actor posted a video as Underwood, in which he seemingly alluded to the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“I mean, if you and I have learned nothing else these past years it’s that in life and art nothing should be off the table,” Spacey, who busied himself in the kitchen in a festive apron, said in the clip. “We weren’t afraid, not of what we said, not of what we did, and we’re still not afraid. Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

In December 2019, the House of Cards actor posted a second strange video, again in character as Underwood.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey said in the beginning of the clip.

“It’s been a pretty good year and I’m grateful to have my health back, and in light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” Spacey continued, before introducing a wish he has for the new year.

“As we walk into 2020 I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” he said.

The actor continued, “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Could he be serious?’ I’m dead serious and it’s not that hard trust me.”

“The next time someone does something you don’t like you can go on the attack but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected, you can kill them with kindness,” Spacey concluded.

Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations against Spacey in October 2017, accusing the actor of making inappropriate sexual advances in a BuzzFeed article.

Spacey issued a statement at the time saying he didn't remember the alleged incident involving Rapp, and apologizing "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunk behavior" and announcing, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

In July 2018, three more people reportedly came forward to accuse Spacey of sexual assault in England, and in August of that year, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case involving the Oscar winner, reps from the office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Massachusetts prosecutors dropped an indecent assault and battery case against Spacey in July 2019, after the victim in the case declined to take the stand, according to Deadline.

In September, Spacey faced additional sexual assault allegations in a new lawsuit by Rapp and another man.

In a civil complaint obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Rapp said Spacey "engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp's, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff's body."

A lawyer for Spacey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. Spacey has previously said he does not recall the alleged incident.

Rapp said he "sustained psychological injuries, including but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety; a severe shock to his nervous system; and has been caused to suffer mental anguish, emotional and psychological damage as a result thereof" which have caused Rapp to "abstain from duties of his vocation," according to the lawsuit.

A second man, who is referred to only as "C.D." in the court documents, accused Spacey of sexual assault when he was 14.

Both Rapp and "C.D." are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Spacey.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.