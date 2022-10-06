Kevin Spacey Reports to NYC Court to Battle Anthony Rapp's Sexual Misconduct Claims in Civil Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey is still working to clear his name amid his ongoing sexual misconduct cases.

On Thursday, the former House of Cards star, 63, reported to Manhattan federal court in New York City to begin his sexual misconduct trial and battle the civil lawsuit filed against him by actor Anthony Rapp.

Photographers captured Spacey exiting his vehicle and walking into the courthouse. He appeared to be in good spirits, offering a slight smile as the crowd surrounded him.

Jury selection is set to begin on Thursday in connection to an alleged incident involving Rapp, who accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey has denied the allegations as well as other sexual misconduct claims.

"We look forward to a trial by jury with actual evidence rather than trial by social media," Spacey's lawyer Jennifer Keller said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in an October 2017 BuzzFeed report, which was published 31 years after the alleged incident. The Broadway actor, 50, is now seeking $40 million in compensatory and punitive damages for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, per Reuters.

Though Spacey denied the allegations (and simultaneously came out as gay), his career suffered thereafter.

He was fired from House of Cards and replaced in All the Money in the World, and his final film — Billionaire Boys Club — grossed only $126 across 10 theaters on its opening day.

In the wake of the Rapp allegations, Spacey became subject to several other sexual misconduct cases, including a 2018 lawsuit involving the alleged rape of a young man.

In May, Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July. He also pleaded not guilty to one charge of making a person engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Despite the allegations against him, director Franco Nero confirmed to Variety in May that he had cast Spacey as a police detective in L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio.

The actor was also set to appear in Peter Five Eight, but producers of the film confirmed in May that he dropped out upon being charged with the four counts of sexual assault. (He backed out of 1242: Gateway to the West as well.)

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"While it's unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it's also to be expected," the Peter Five Eight producers said in a statement to Variety in May. "There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen. The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

While Spacey's court date is underway in New York, his U.K. trial is set to commence some time next year.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.