Kevin Spacey Questioned by Scotland Yard Detectives About Allegations of Sexual Assault in London

Kevin Spacey has been questioned by London’s Metropolitan Police over six separate allegations of sexual assault.

The Scotland Yard detectives traveled to the U.S to interview the two-time Oscar-winner, 59, who faces multiple allegations of sexual misconduct on both sides of the Atlantic.

“In May 2019, a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America, by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team,” said a Scotland Yard statement obtained by PEOPLE. The statement does not directly name Spacey.

“He was not arrested,” Scotland Yard officials add. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Spacey’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The accusations against Spacey — who was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre from 2004-15 — date back to an allegation that he sexually assaulted a man in 1996 in Westminster.

Four of the other five incidents are also alleged to have taken place in central London. The remaining incident is alleged to have occurred in Gloucester, approximately 110 miles from the British capital.

While the House of Cards star has not faced any formal charges in the U.K., a 2017 internal investigation by The Old Vic resulted in “20 personal testimonies of alleged inappropriate behavior” by the actor.

It was found that those affected “felt unable to raise concerns” and that Spacey “operated without sufficient accountability”, partly because of his “star power”.

The news of Spacey’s questioning follows on the heels of the withdrawal of a civil case against him in Nantucket on Friday.

The sexual assault accusation was first brought forward in November 2017 by former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh when she publicly accused the actor of assaulting her then 18-year-old son at a bar in July 2016.

In police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Unruh’s son, now 20, told authorities that he was “texting and Snapchatting” when Spacey reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals over the course of three minutes while they were together at the Nantucket bar, where the accuser worked as a busboy.

Mitchell Garabedian, the accuser’s lawyer, revealed that the suit — filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court — was voluntarily dismissed by his client Friday, according to the Associated Press.

The reason for the dismissal was not provided by Garabedian or in the court filing, and the lawyer told the outlet he would have no further comment on the matter.

The AP reported that the suit — seeking unspecified damages for “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries” — was dismissed “with prejudice” and that it cannot be refiled.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge for indecent assault and battery over the incident, to which he pleaded not guilty in January.