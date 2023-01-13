Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Further Sexual Assault Charges in the U.K.: Report

Kevin Spacey has reportedly pled "not guilty" to additional sexual-assault charges in the United Kingdom.

The House of Cards alum, 63, appeared via video at London's Southwark Crown Court on Friday, where he entered the "not guilty" plea to the seven charges of sexual assault that allegedly took place against one man in the 2000s, according to Deadline.

A trial date has been set for June 6, per the outlet — the same date Spacey will appear in court for multiple charges of sexual assault in London that he pled "not guilty" to last July.

The actor previously appeared in court via Zoom last month to address the charges. According to Deadline, he has 12 total charges against him, and will attend pre-trial hearings in March and April.

The Southwark Crown Court and attorneys for Spacey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kevin Spacey. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In November, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges, which allegedly were related to one "adult male."

"The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," the statement read.

It continued, "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

At the time of the announcement, Spacey already had four U.K. charges of sexual assault against him — for the alleged assaults of three men in 2005 and 2008. He pleaded not guilty to those four charges in July. A trial for the first four charges is scheduled for June 2023.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said in a statement to Good Morning America.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Pleads "Not Guilty" to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Spacey first faced a list of sexual assault accusations beginning in 2017. The first came from Anthony Rapp, now 51, who accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

After Rapp's claim, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," as well as came out as gay.

In October, a New York City jury cited insufficient evidence when it found the Oscar winner not liable for battery in connection to Rapp's claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.