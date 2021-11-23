Kevin Spacey was found in breach of contract after violating the production company's sexual harassment policy, court documents reveal

Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay Nearly $31 Million to House of Cards Production for Breach of Contract

Kevin Spacey was ordered last year to pay nearly $31 million to the studio behind Netflix's House of Cards for breach of contract after violating the company's sexual harassment policy, court documents reveal.

The arbitration award came to light Monday when production company MRC filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the award. MRC severed ties with Spacey, 62, in 2017, following multiple allegations of sexually predatory behavior against the actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spacey and his production companies, M. Profitt Productions and Trigger Street Productions, were ordered to pay $29.5 million in damages, plus $1.2 million in attorneys' fees and $235,000 in additional costs.

"The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability," MRC said in a statement on Monday.

Attorney Michael J. Kump of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP also said, "It was a privilege representing MRC in this matter. MRC stood its ground, pursued this case doggedly, and obtained the right result in the end."

Representatives for Spacey did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey | Credit: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

Spacey was suspended from House of Cards in 2017 after CNN reported he had created a "toxic" work environment on set by making crude comments and assaulting young male crew members. MRC said it had "no knowledge whatsoever" of Spacey's alleged conduct prior to the report, per the petition.

MRC ultimately terminated Spacey's contract and his character, Frank Underwood, was written out of the show. The sixth and final season was rewritten and the number of episodes was reduced from 13 to eight. The studio later filed the arbitration action against Spacey for breach of contract in January 2019, claiming production suffered "substantial losses" due to his behavior.

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Allegations: 'We Never Socialized Outside of Work'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"With one exception, the Arbitrator found the third party witnesses to be credible, and found the allegations against Spacey to be true," the petition states. "The Arbitrator found that Spacey's conduct constituted a material breach of his acting and executive producing agreements with MRC, and that his breaches excused MRC's obligations to pay him any further compensation in connection with the show."