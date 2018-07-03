Kevin Spacey Is Being Investigated for 3 New Sexual Assault Allegations in London

Three more accusers have reportedly come forward accusing former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey of sexual assault.

London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the actor after men separately reported him for separate attacks that respectively occurred Westminster in 1996, in Lambeth in 2008 and in Gloucester in 2013, according to TMZ.

The Met does not identify people who are subject to investigations until charges have been filed and would not confirm Spacey is being investigated. However, a spokesperson confirmed that officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating six separate, male-on-male alleged sexual assaults that match the three dates published by TMZ, as well as three dates previously connected to Spacey.

Kevin Spacey Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Spacey’s attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey had previously made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old.

In response, Spacey, now 58, issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations and coming out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault since, and in April, one sexual assault case against the star reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

In November, the actor entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since and has been written off the finale season of House of Cards.

On Tuesday, actor Guy Pearce hinted at an unpleasant experience while working with Spacey.

“Yeah… Tough one to talk about at the moment,” he said on Australian talk show host Andrew Denton’s Interview, according to Independent. “Amazing actor; incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy.”