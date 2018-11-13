Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards Character Frank Underwood 'Laid to Rest' in South Carolina Town

Frank Underwood will spend the rest of his days in his hometown of Gaffney, South Carolina.

Even though the man may not be real, the town certainly is, and to honor the iconic House of Cards character played by disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, the Oakland Cemetery erected two new gravestones, one for the fictional 46th president and another for his father, Calvin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to local newspaper The Gaffney Ledger, the idea of establishing an eternal resting place for the Underwoods came from Netflix.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boy’s Club Earns A Mere $126 On Its Opening Day

“They first wanted to know if we had a good cemetery that had the appearance of the series trailer,” Gaffney marketing director LeighAnn Snuggs told the outlet of the arrangement.

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright Amanda Edwards/WireImage

After Snuggs decided Oakland made the most sense, she chose a location off the beaten path to avoid disturbing other plots. The headstones, made in Georgia, were placed on Nov. 2, the same day the show’s sixth and final season dropped.

RELATED: House of Cards: Claire Underwood Vows to End the ‘Reign of the Middle-Aged White Man’

Next, a photo of the gravesite was posted on the town’s Facebook page, and it quickly accrued thousands of views, Snuggs said. A fake obituary for the president also ran in the Ledger the same day.

Spacey’s leading man in the show, one of the streaming giant’s first original hits, was known for his corruption, deception and willingness to murder to gain power. Underwood was killed off the final season following the sexual misconduct allegations brought against the 59-year-old actor last year. Robin Wright, who played his wife, Claire Underwood, has taken over as the star.

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood

Speaking to PEOPLE at the season premiere party in Los Angeles last month, the cast had nothing but praise forWright, 52, who also directed the series finale.

“She was working tremendously hard,” said Diane Lane, 53, who joined the cast to play Claire’s new nemesis Annette Shepherd. “It’s been a big year for Robin and I’m just tickled pink. It was the most fun to be directed by her and be part of the closure, the beautiful farewell that is going to be indelibly in people’s minds who watch it.”

Constance Zimmer, 48, who is returning to play Janine Skorsky, said Wright has been an “empowering force on the show from day one.”

Kevin Spacey Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

“Just because that wasn’t the number on the call sheet, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson Won’t Face Charges for Alleged Sexual Assaults

As for how the show moved on without Spacey?

“I mean, look, of course it’s going to be different when you lose a main character of a television show,” said Zimmer. “But I have to say, the team that we have, this crew, this cast, these creators, show runners, writers, has always been an incredible team. So going back, it was more a sense of excitement that we were going to be able to finish this story no matter what, and that was so empowering.”

House of Cards is streaming now on Netflix.