Kevin Spacey Makes Surprise Courthouse Appearance in Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey appeared at a Massachusetts courthouse on Monday to attend a hearing in his sexual assault case.

The disgraced actor — who stands accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016 — sported a gray suit and glasses. According to the Associated Press, his appearance comes somewhat as a surprise as he was not required to attend the hearing and has kept his distance from the courthouse except for a brief hearing in January, which he also tried to avoid.

Spacey, 59, did not comment as he walked in with his lawyers, the AP reports.

In December, the former House of Cards star was charged with felony sexual assault from an alleged 2016 incident in a Massachusetts bar involving an 18-year-old busboy. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of indecent assault and battery in January. He faces up to 2.5 years in jail if convicted.

The same day he was charged, Spacey released a bizarre video on his social media accounts, in which he seemed to be channeling his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.

“Some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.”

“Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple?” he continued. “Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. … If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Image zoom Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey/Youtube

The criminal case against Spacey first came to light in November 2017, when former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh publicly accused the actor of assaulting her then 18-year-old son at a bar in July 2016. The accusation came amid a flurry of other sexual misconduct allegations and claims that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards young male actors.

In police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Spacey’s accuser, now 20, told authorities that he was “texting and snapchatting” while Spacey reached down his pants and repeatedly touched his genitals over the course of three minutes while they were together at a Nantucket bar, where the accuser worked as a busboy.

Her son told investigators that he was the one who approached Spacey that summer night, wanting a photo, and proceeded to drink heavily with the actor after finishing his shift before the alleged assault took place some time after midnight, according to the police reports. The accuser claims he initially lied to Spacey by saying he was a 23-year-old college student.

The accuser said Spacey’s alleged touching went on for about three minutes and that he tried to move away and moved Spacey’s hands away, to no avail, according to the reports. He said that he fled when Spacey went to the bathroom.

At a hearing in December, Spacey’s attorney highlighted the purported incongruities in the accuser’s story and went as far as to act out the alleged abuse, according to audio of the hearing, which was first published by the Boston Globe.

They have continued to attack the accuser’s credibility. According to the AP, in court documents filed Friday, defense attorney Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Jackson is reportedly urging the court to order prosecutors to hand over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone, saying newly produced evidence confirms he “deleted exculpatory text messages and provided falsified screenshots of his conversation from the night in question to law enforcement.”