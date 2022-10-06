A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City

Kevin Spacey faced sexual assault allegations in 2017, the first of many that came to light in the years that followed.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal — in which multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault surfaced in bombshell reports by the New York Times and The New Yorker — several accusers were inspired to come forward about similar instances involving the House of Cards actor.

In response to the claims, which the actor denied, Spacey came out as a gay man — a reaction which was criticized by numerous stars due to inappropriate timing. Additionally, GLAAD stated that his declaration shouldn't "deflect" from the allegations, some of which were brought to light by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp.

Spacey's character was killed off on House of Cards, and he was edited out of All the Money in the World; he has rarely worked since. In May 2021, Franco Nero announced that Spacey was cast in the Italian film, L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, marking Spacey's first movie role since the allegations against him first surfaced.

Now, five years after Rapp accused the House of Cards actor of childhood sex abuse, the Rent alum is taking his civil lawsuit against Spacey to trial on Oct. 6 in New York City.

Ahead of the trial, here's a timeline of Spacey's controversies through the years.

Oct. 29, 2017: Anthony Rapp alleges Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance on him

Anthony Rapp; Kevin Spacey. Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rent actor Rapp — who was openly gay and 46 at the time — alleged that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old.

"He was trying to seduce me," Rapp said of Spacey in the article. "I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually."

Soon after, he told PEOPLE why he decided to speak out on the issue.

"I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me," the actor said in a statement. "Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."

Oct. 30, 2017: Kevin Spacey responds to Anthony Rapp's claims

As part of Spacey's response to Rapp's claims about him, the House of Cards actor came out as a gay man in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story," Spacey began. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

"This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life," Spacey's statement continued. "I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Oct. 31, 2017: The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revokes Kevin Spacey's Emmy honor

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty. David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it would not present Spacey with its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award. The decision was made in the wake of the news that he allegedly tried to have sex with Rapp when he was 14 years old.

The organization announced its decision on Twitter in October, months after stating that Spacey would be honored as "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity." The award was scheduled to be presented at the International Emmy Awards Gala on Nov. 20.

Oct. 31, 2017: London's Old Vic Theater says 'no complaints' were made about Kevin Spacey during his time as artistic director

A U.K. theater, helmed by Spacey from 2003 to 2015, said no complaints were ever filed about the House of Cards actor following accusations made by Rapp. The theater's spokesperson issued the news in a statement obtained by the Evening Standard.

"During Kevin Spacey's tenure as artistic director no complaints were made against him," it read. "No complaints have been made since he left."

The statement came after Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London's Royal Court Theater, said there were "concerns" about Spacey during his time at the Old Vic in an interview on Radio 4.

Nov. 2, 2017: Kevin Spacey seeks 'treatment' amid sexual claims

In the wake of multiple allegations brought against the House of Cards actor throughout the past week alleging he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors, PEOPLE confirmed that he was taking time to get help.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," a representative for Spacey said in a statement. "No other information will be available at this time."

Nov. 3, 2017: Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey

Netflix

Netflix cut ties with Spacey amid the growing number of allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The production company behind House of Cards said it had suspended Spacey and was investigating the allegations.

Nov. 8, 2017: Heather Unruh accuses Kevin Spacey of groping her son in 2016 in Nantucket

Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh claimed Spacey sexually assaulted her then 18-year-old son at a Nantucket bar in July 2016. She detailed the alleged incident during a press conference in Boston.

"In July of 2016, actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted my son," Unruh said. "It happened late night, inside the Club Car restaurant and bar on Nantucket Island. The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim."

She also noted that "Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink, and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him." She later added that he "stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals."

Nov. 9, 2017: Tony Montana accuses Kevin Spacey of groping him in 2003

Filmmaker Tony Montana accused Spacey of groping him in 2003. He opened up during an interview with ABC News' Nightline.

"I smiled, he leaned in," Montana said. "His right arm was around my shoulder, and he put his hand under the bar, and that's when he grabbed me, and he grabbed me very hard ... I had never been groped before... And he looked at me and he said, in a very sobering voice and this sardonic look in his face, said, 'This designates ownership.'"

Montana seemingly never filed a police report. "I'm not going after Kevin for money," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I don't wish him any ill will. It's just... he did something 14 years ago that's affecting not only him but all the people who work on that show."

Nov. 16, 2017: London theater finds 20 allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' against Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey. Getty

Since an investigation was launched on Oct. 31 following the initial allegations brought against the actor, Spacey faced 20 accusations of "inappropriate behavior" from his time at the Old Vic in London.

It concluded that 20 incidents were reported between 1995 and 2013, with the majority — all but two — falling before 2009. In "all but one case," the individuals involved did not raise their concerns with anyone else at the theater.

The theater announced the finding after it commissioned an investigation by Lewis Silkin, an outside law firm, gathering "personal testimonies" from all of those involved.

Nov. 26, 2017: House of Cards production hiatus is further extended

The production hiatus of House of Cards was further extended as investigations of the actor continued.

Dec. 4, 2017: House of Cards producers announce production will resume without Kevin Spacey

Netflix announced that production would resume on the sixth and final season of House of Cards in early 2018, but without Spacey. Production picked back up with Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane on Jan. 31, 2018.

Feb. 27, 2018: The Kevin Spacey Foundation announces its closing

Kevin Spacey. Scott Eisen/Getty

The Kevin Spacey Foundation, which aimed to encourage young people in the performing arts, shut down in the wake of several sexual harassment and assault allegations against Spacey that emerged the fall prior.

The organization's trustees announced the news in a statement on their website.

April 11, 2018: The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announces investigation into Kevin Spacey for further review

A sexual assault case against Spacey was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for further review. The investigation, which further looked into the sexual assault allegations against the actor, began on Dec. 11, 2017.

"The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult," read a PEOPLE-obtained statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "The investigation was completed and presented to the District Attorney's Office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5, 2018, for review and filing consideration."

Aug. 22, 2018: The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announces second investigation against Kevin Spacey

Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office received a new sexual assault case, involving Spacey, from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, a spokesperson for the L.A. D.A.'s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

At the time, further details remained under review.

Sept. 4, 2018: The Los Angeles District Attorney's office says Kevin Spacey won't face charges regarding 1992 allegation

Spacey did not face charges for the alleged sexual assault accusations that were brought against him following a man's accusation that Spacey sexually assaulted him in October 1992.

"The allegation is outside the statute of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution is declined," according to an L.A. County D.A. charge evaluation worksheet.

Sept. 5, 2018: House of Cards trailer reveals fate of Kevin Spacey's character

Nathaniel Bell for Netflix

The long-awaited fate of Spacey's House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, was revealed when the trailer was released in September 2018.

In a 25-second teaser for the final season, Netflix seemingly confirmed the speculated theory that he would be killed off — showing Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) visiting Frank's grave to deliver a cold, cutting speech.

Sept. 27, 2018: Kevin Spacey is sued by alleged sexual assault victim from 2016 claim

Spacey faced more legal trouble when he was accused of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment by the alleged victim John Doe — who did not wish to be named — according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The alleged incident involved a masseuse who claimed he was invited into Spacey's home in Malibu in October 2016. What was intended to be a massage on the actor's leg quickly took a turn when Spacey grabbed the masseuse's hand and pulled it onto his groin, per the lawsuit.

The incident allegedly escalated when Spacey exposed himself to the masseuse and attempted to kiss him, according to the lawsuit. The man claims Spacey also grabbed his genitals over his clothing and offered to perform oral sex on him.

Dec. 24, 2018: Kevin Spacey is charged with indecent assault from 2016 Nantucket alleged incident

Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault from the alleged 2016 incident in the Massachusetts bar involving the 18-year-old bus boy. The charge came more than a year after former Boston TV news anchor Unruh publicly accused Spacey of assaulting her son.

Jan. 7, 2019: Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to 2016 sexual assault in Nantucket

Kevin Spacey. NICOLE HARNISHFEGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spacey appeared before a Massachusetts judge for the hearing in his sexual assault case stemming from the alleged 2016 incident against the 18-year-old man on Nantucket Island.

He did not enter a plea at the hearing but a not guilty plea was automatically entered on his behalf in accordance with Massachusetts law. Spacey was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and the accuser's family.

May 30, 2019: Kevin Spacey's lawyer accuses Nantucket prosecutors of lying about being in possession of defendant's cell phone

Spacey's defense attorneys requested access to the defendant's cell phone from the alleged sexual assault on Nantucket. Among a series of rulings on motions in the case, Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett "granted access by Spacey's attorneys to six months of the alleged victim's text messages following the alleged incident," plus "he surveillance video from the Club Car from 5 p.m. July 7, 2016, to 3 a.m. July 8," per the court records.

On June 20, the court learned that the cell phone of Spacey's accuser — a key piece of evidence — had gone missing and couldn't be found.

June 27, 2019: A civil lawsuit is filed against Kevin Spacey over alleged sexual assault on Nantucket

Steven Senne/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Nantucket accuser filed a civil lawsuit against Spacey, claiming that because of the alleged groping at the Club Car, he has "suffered, and will continue to suffer in the future, severe mental distress and emotional injuries."

July 5, 2019: The Nantucket accuser drops his civil lawsuit against Kevin Spacey

Shortly after, the accuser dropped the civil lawsuit against Spacey and was dismissed "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled.

July 8, 2019: The Nantucket accuser speaks out for the first time, denies manipulating texts

The man who claimed that Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar spoke out for the first time at a hearing in July.

Following the 40-minute testimony — during which he denied altering text messages and other information from the night of the alleged incident, and said he never received the phone back from law enforcement officials, to whom the device was turned over — the accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

July 17, 2019: Prosecutors drop Kevin Spacey's criminal sexual assault case due to Nantucket accuser's 'unavailability'

NICOLE HARNISHFEGER/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spacey's sexual assault criminal case — after he was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar — were dropped due to the accuser's "unavailability."

"Now comes the Commonwealth, by and through its District Attorney, Michael O'Keefe, and hereby files a Nolle Prosequi in the above matter due to the unavailability of the complaining witness," Nantucket District Attorney Michael O'Keefe filed in a document.

Sept. 9, 2020: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey three years after making initial sexual assault claim

Spacey faced sexual assault allegations in a new lawsuit by Rapp accusing the actor of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress at a house party at Spacey's home in 1986.

A second man, who was referred to only as "C.D." in the court documents, accused Spacey of sexual assault when he was 14. Both Rapp and "C.D." sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Spacey.

Nov. 22, 2021: Kevin Spacey is ordered to pay nearly $31 million to House of Cards production for breach of contract

Kevin Spacey. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Spacey was ordered in 2020 to pay nearly $31 million to the studio behind Netflix's House of Cards for breach of contract after violating the company's sexual harassment policy, according to court documents.

Jan. 26, 2022: Kevin Spacey seeks to throw out $31 Million judgement for breaching his House of Cards contract

Spacey sought to toss out a $31 million arbitration award that arose from his alleged conduct on the set of House of Cards, claiming he did not act inappropriately while filming the Netflix series. Spacey's lawyers filed an opposition, asking the court to set the motion aside.

The arbitration award came to light when production company MRC filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to confirm the award. MRC severed ties with Spacey in 2017 following multiple allegations of sexually predatory behavior against the actor.

May 26, 2022: Kevin Spacey is charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey. Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that Spacey is facing new sexual assault charges, indicating that four of them were brought on by three different men.

Two of the alleged incidents occurred in London in 2005, and another two took place in 2008, authorities said. Spacey was also alleged to be part of an additional incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.

"The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," the statement read. "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

June 16, 2022: Kevin Spacey is granted bail during first court appearance for U.K. sexual assault cause

Kevin Spacey at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Carl Court/Getty Images

Spacey made his first appearance in court as part of the legal proceedings for four charges of sexual assault filed against him in the U.K. in May.

He was granted "unconditional bail" by Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran, who argued there was no "real risk" that Spacey would not cooperate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

July 14, 2022: Kevin Spacey pleads 'not guilty' to sexual assault charges in U.K. court

Following the hearing on June 16, Spacey appeared at the Central Criminal Court – known locally as "The Old Bailey" – where he pleaded "not guilty" to four charges of sexually assaulting three men, per the BBC. In addition, he also pleaded "not guilty" to a further charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the outlet added.

A three to four-week trial has been scheduled to begin on June 6, 2023.

Aug. 26, 2022: A trial date is set for Anthony Rapp's case against Kevin Spacey

Five years after Rapp came forward accusing Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was 14 years old in 1986, a trial date was set for Oct. 5 in NYC. Under the New York's Child Victims' Act, Rapp was able to file the suit despite the statute of limitations running out on the alleged incident.

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 6, 2022: Kevin Spacey arrives to Manhattan federal court for sexual misconduct case

The actor, 63, arrived at Manhattan federal court as jury selection for his sexual misconduct trial and civil lawsuit filed by Rapp began. He offered a smile to waiting photographers; the previous day, his lawyer Jennifer Keller told Reuters, "We look forward to a trial by jury with actual evidence rather than trial by social media."