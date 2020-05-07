Kevin Spacey Compares His Downfall from Sexual Assault Allegations to Coronavirus Outbreak

“In this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop,” Kevin Spacey said about the coronavirus

Kevin Spacey believes he can relate to those who have lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic because of the sudden downfall of his career in Hollywood, which came after a slew of sexual assault allegations were made against him.

In a video recorded from home for a German business conference called Bits & Pretzels and posted April 4 to YouTube, the disgraced actor — who has denied accusations by more than a dozen men, including Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry, of sexual misconduct against them throughout the past two decades — compared his #MeToo allegations to the coronavirus outbreak.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours,” said Spacey, 60. (In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. After Rapp’s account was published in Buzzfeed, Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”)

“In this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop,” Spacey continued in the video. “And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still feel that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same.”

“And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work, or that you might lose your job, and it’s a situation you have absolutely no control over,” he continued.

RELATED: Kevin Spacey's Lawyer Denies Actor Paid Money to Dead Man's Family to Settle Sexual Assault Suit

Image zoom Kevin Spacey Getty

Spacey also spoke about his journey and “resilience” in the industry, comparing his career to driving a car.

“When the car finally stops, either through success or through failure, we may have no idea where we are,” he said. “Or even worse, we may have no idea who we are. And that’s exactly what happened to me.”

“I was so busy defining myself by what I did or what I was trying to do that when it all stopped, I had no idea what to do next because all I ever knew was how to act,” Spacey said, before adding, “When my career came to a grinding, screeching halt when I was faced with the uncertainty that I might never be hired as an actor again, I had asked myself a question I’d never asked myself before, which is: If I can’t act, who am I?”

Spacey said he hoped he could encourage people to “see an opportunity in all of this and turn it into a positive” and use the time to “find a new part” of themselves.

“As bleak and horrible as things can be and look, as they did for me two years ago, and it might look for you right now, it will get better,” he said. “This is a process that has allowed me to ask other questions I never asked, have conversations I’d never had, delve into issues I've long avoided, face truths I kept hidden and confront traumas I had always denied.”

RELATED VIDEO: When Giants Fall Down: The Major Reports That Led to the Falls of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey

Concluding his talk, he recommended people be kind and spread kindness.

Spacey's comments come more than two years after Rapp’s accusation against him in October 2017, which was followed by more than a dozen men making sexual misconduct allegations against him, all of which he has denied. In November 2017, Spacey entered a treatment facility.

In July, a criminal sexual assault case against Spacey was dropped. In that case, the actor was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar in 2016.

While Spacey has not commented on any of the allegations since Rapp’s until now, he has resurfaced via bizarre Christmas-themed videos dressed as his House of Cards character.

In December 2019, a lawsuit filed by a masseur was settled three months after the accuser died of cancer. The original suit accused Spacey of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment in 2017. Spacey denied the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.