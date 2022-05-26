Kevin Spacey Charged with 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.
Kevin Spacey is facing new sexual assault charges.
The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the news on Thursday, indicating that Spacey faces four charges brought on by three different men.
Two of the alleged incidents occurred in London in 2005, and another two took place in 2008, authorities say. Spacey was also alleged to be part of an additional incident in Gloucestershire in 2013.
"The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men," the statement read. "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."
The CPS statement continues: "The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
PEOPLE has reached out to Spacey's reps for comment.
Spacey first faced sexual assault allegations in 2017. At the time, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14.
Responding to Rapp's accusations, Spacey said he had no recollection of the alleged incident but apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." The House of Cards alum then added, "I choose now to live as a gay man."
The timing of Spacey's coming out was heavily criticized by many big stars, including Wanda Sykes, Zachary Quinto, Rose McGowan and Billy Eichner. Additionally, GLAAD stated that the Oscar winner's declaration shouldn't "deflect" from Rapp's allegations.
Spacey then faced additional allegations in 2018 from three other alleged victims in England. That August, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Spacey was involved in another sexual assault case in their jurisdiction, but they declined to file charges.
Despite these controversies, director Franco Nero announced in May 2021 that Spacey was cast in the upcoming Italian film, L'uomo Che Disegno Dio, marking Spacey's first movie role since the allegations against him first surfaced.