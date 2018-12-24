Kevin Spacey Breaks His Silence: 'I'm Not Going to Pay the Price for the Things I Didn't Do'

Kevin Spacey is alluding to the sexual misconduct allegations against him in a new video.

In the video posted to his social media accounts on Monday, Spacey seems to return to his deceased House of Cards character Frank Underwood, marked by his Southern drawl, as he busies himself in the kitchen in a festive apron.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I know what you want,” Spacey, 59, starts in the video. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, is too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty.”

RELATED: Robin Wright Opens Up About Former House of Cards Costar Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Allegations

“But mostly I challenged you and made you think,” Spacey continued. “And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

The video comes over a year after multiple allegations against Spacey. In October 2017, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey in a BuzzFeed article of making inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

In July, three more people reportedly came forward, accusing Spacey of sexual assault in England, and in August, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case involving the Oscar winner, reps from the office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In September, an unidentified man sued Spacey for sexual battery in an alleged incident that took place in Spacey’s Malibu home, seeking unspecified damages.

On Monday, the same day the video was posted, authorities in Massachusetts announced plans to charge Spacey for an alleged 2016 sexual assault of a teenage boy, the Boston Globe reported.

Spacey’s tweet providing the link to the video, which is titled “Let Me Be Frank,” marked his first post since his October 2017 tweet in which he apologized to Rapp “if I did behave then as he describes,” denied memory of the incident, and came out as gay.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey’s Billionaire Boy’s Club Earns A Mere $126 On Its Opening Day

Netflix, the network behind House of Cards, tells PEOPLE it has no comment on Spacey’s video.

“Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life.”

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he asked. “You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that. Anyway, all this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending. And to think, it could have been such a memorable send-off.”

“I mean, if you and I have learned nothing else these past years it’s that in life and art nothing should be off the table,” Spacey continued in the video. “We weren’t afraid, not of what we said, not of what we did, and we’re still not afraid. Because I can promise you this: If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

“Of course, they’re going to say I’m being disrespectful not playing by the rules, like I ever played by anyone’s rules before,” he said. “I never did, and you loved it. Anyhow, despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good.”

RELATED: Taron Egerton Says Kevin Spacey Was an ‘Audacious Flirt’ But ‘Never Inappropriate’ with Him

“And my confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth,” Spacey concluded. “Wait a minute. Now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”

In November, Spacey entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since and has been written off the final season of House of Cards. Robin Wright took the helm as the lead in Spacey’s absence.