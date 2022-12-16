Kevin Spacey Appears in London Court on 7 New Sexual Assault Charges

The House of Cards alum did not enter a plea for the seven new charges, alleging he sexually assaulted one man in the 2000s

By
Published on December 16, 2022 01:08 PM
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Central Criminal Court in London. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey appeared virtually in London court on Friday to address new sexual assault charges against him.

The House of Cards actor appeared from the Middle East to give his legal name — Kevin Spacey Fowler — after he was accused of seven additional sexual assault charges that allegedly took place against one man in the 2000s, The Independent reported.

During the Zoom court date, Spacey did not give his plea for any of the charges.

In November, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges, which allegedly were related to one "adult male."

"The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," the statement read.

It continued, "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

At the time of the announcement, Spacey already had four U.K. charges of sexual assault against him — for the alleged assaults of three men in 2005 and 2008. He pleaded not guilty to those four charges in July. A trial for the first four charges is scheduled for June 2023.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said in a statement to Good Morning America.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Spacey first faced a list of sexual assault accusations beginning in 2017. The first came from Anthony Rapp, now 50, who accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. After Rapp's claim, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," as well as came out as gay.

In October, a New York City jury cited insufficient evidence when it found Spacey not liable for battery in connection to Rapp's claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
People.com Homepage Touts
Kevin Spacey Charged With Seven More Sexual Assaults in London
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Charged with 4 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.
A Gala Celebration In Honour Of Kevin Spacey At The Old Vic - Inside
Kevin Spacey Says He'll 'Voluntarily Appear' in U.K. Court to Fight Sexual Assault Charges
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
kevin-spacey
Kevin Spacey Film Producers on Sexual Assault Allegations: 'Negative Press' Is 'to Be Expected'
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Drops Out of Movie Following Sexual Assault Charges (Report)
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
People.com Homepage Touts
Kevin Spacey Granted Bail During First Court Appearance for U.K. Sexual Assault Case
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable for Battery in Connection to Anthony Rapp Sexual Assault Allegations
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Declared a Mistrial After Jurors Are Unable to Come to Unanimous Verdict
James Toback from 'The Private Life Of A Modern Woman' walks the red carpet ahead of the 'The Leisure Seeker (Ella & John)' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Oscar-Nominated Director James Toback Accused of Being a 'Serial Sexual Predator' in New Complaint
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey Granted Partial Dismissal in Court Tied to Anthony Rapp Assault Allegations: Report
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey Reports to NYC Court to Battle Anthony Rapp's Sexual Misconduct Claims in Civil Lawsuit
Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp Takes the Stand in Trial Against Kevin Spacey as Lawyer Questions Their First Encounter
danny-masterson
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'