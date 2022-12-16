Kevin Spacey Appears in London Court on 7 New Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey appeared virtually in London court on Friday to address new sexual assault charges against him.

The House of Cards actor appeared from the Middle East to give his legal name — Kevin Spacey Fowler — after he was accused of seven additional sexual assault charges that allegedly took place against one man in the 2000s, The Independent reported.

During the Zoom court date, Spacey did not give his plea for any of the charges.

In November, the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges, which allegedly were related to one "adult male."

"The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004," the statement read.

It continued, "The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Kevin Spacey arriving to court. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

At the time of the announcement, Spacey already had four U.K. charges of sexual assault against him — for the alleged assaults of three men in 2005 and 2008. He pleaded not guilty to those four charges in July. A trial for the first four charges is scheduled for June 2023.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," Spacey said in a statement to Good Morning America.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Spacey first faced a list of sexual assault accusations beginning in 2017. The first came from Anthony Rapp, now 50, who accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. After Rapp's claim, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," as well as came out as gay.

In October, a New York City jury cited insufficient evidence when it found Spacey not liable for battery in connection to Rapp's claims.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.