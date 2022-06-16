Kevin Spacey Granted Bail During First Court Appearance for U.K. Sexual Assault Case

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service announced four sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey in May for allegations stemming from three different men

Kevin Spacey made his first appearance in court as part of the legal proceedings for four charges of sexual assault filed against him in the U.K. last month.

The actor, 62, appeared at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday morning. There, he confirmed his name, date of birth and London address, and was also told of the charges he is facing, The New York Times reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, said that his client "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case," per the London Evening Standard. An arrest warrant that was previously issued for Spacey was also withdrawn after he voluntarily appeared in court, the outlet added.

Prosecutor Natalie Dawson argued that the House of Cards star should not be granted the ability to leave Britain, stating that there were "substantial grounds" to believe he may not return to face trial, per the Times. Spacey's lawyer argued against it, however, noting that the actor needed to travel for work and largely resides in the United States with his dog.

Spacey was granted "unconditional bail" by Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikran, who argued there was no "real risk" that Spacey would not cooperate, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is scheduled to next appear at the Southwark Crown Court in London on the morning of July 14.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Spacey leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution service announced the charges against Spacey on May 26 for allegations stemming from three different men. Spacey said five days later that he would "voluntarily appear" in court to face the charges.

"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," the star said in a statement to Good Morning America.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," he continued.

Two of the alleged events took place in London in 2005 — another two were said to have happened in 2008.

The star first faced sexual assault allegations in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp, now 50, accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old.

Kevin Spacey (C) arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

Spacey responded to Rapp's formal accusation by apologizing for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," despite him claiming he had no memory of the supposed interaction taking place.

He also controversially chose to speak openly about his sexuality for the first time in the statement: "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey | Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Along with a 2016 civil lawsuit and criminal sexual assault case for a groping accusation, which was dropped in July 2019, Spacey faced further allegations in 2018 from three other alleged victims in England. By July 2019, he was facing at least six sexual assault cases — with an investigation still underway.

In light of the news, producers behind Spacey's latest film, Peter Five Eight, described the "negative press" regarding the new accusations against the actor as "to be expected" in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen," they added in the statement.

"The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists," the message continued. "Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Allegations: 'We Never Socialized Outside of Work'

Despite the list of sexual assault claims, Spacey was named as a main cast member to be joining Director Franco Nero's 2021 Italian film L'uomo Che Disegno Dio last month.