People.com Entertainment TV Kevin McKidd Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Is 'Going Back to the Beginning' with New Characters "It's very exciting to feel that we're all part of that," Kevin McKidd told PEOPLE of the "reignition" of Grey's Anatomy with season 19 and the introduction of a new group of interns By Scott Huver and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2022 06:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Kevin McKidd is excited for Grey's Anatomy to return to its roots. The Scottish actor, 49, told PEOPLE that the ABC medical drama's upcoming 19th season will serve as a "sort of reignition of the show" as he walked the red carpet Saturday at the 2nd Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills. "We have this amazing group of new interns, brilliant, young, vibrant actors who are really passionate," he raves. "So it's making room for that. It's almost like we're going back to the beginning, if that makes sense. OG Star of 'Grey's Anatomy' Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Costars — See Them in Their Scrubs on Set! "We're not really rebooting, but it's definitely that pilot episode when Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight first kind of walked into the hospital. We're kind of doing that again. And it's very exciting to feel that we're all part of that," McKidd adds. The show has recently added newcomers Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd to the cast after show lead Ellen Pompeo previously announced she's taking a step back from the show for the first time since it premiered in 2005. James Pickens Jr./instagram McKidd notes, "Definitely her character is such a dominant, iconic character on the show. It's definitely going to make some room for different stories to be told. So I think everyone is excited about that." His character Dr. Owen Hunt's fate is also up in the air after he went on the run in the season 18 finale, following his confession that he administered medication to a patient to help him die by euthanasia. RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series "I think he still has quite a bit of fallout to deal with. He did a noble thing last year, but he bent the rules too much and he has to pay the price," he explains. "He's already paid a significant price, but it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out because he isn't out of hot water yet. He has to dig himself out." "My character is always in trouble," McKidd concludes. Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.