Kevin McKidd Says 'Grey's Anatomy' Is 'Going Back to the Beginning' with New Characters

"It's very exciting to feel that we're all part of that," Kevin McKidd told PEOPLE of the "reignition" of Grey's Anatomy with season 19 and the introduction of a new group of interns

By Scott Huver
and
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2022 06:33 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Kevin McKidd attends the Red Carpet of the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kevin McKidd is excited for Grey's Anatomy to return to its roots.

The Scottish actor, 49, told PEOPLE that the ABC medical drama's upcoming 19th season will serve as a "sort of reignition of the show" as he walked the red carpet Saturday at the 2nd Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills.

"We have this amazing group of new interns, brilliant, young, vibrant actors who are really passionate," he raves. "So it's making room for that. It's almost like we're going back to the beginning, if that makes sense.

"We're not really rebooting, but it's definitely that pilot episode when Sandra Oh and T.R. Knight first kind of walked into the hospital. We're kind of doing that again. And it's very exciting to feel that we're all part of that," McKidd adds.

The show has recently added newcomers Niko Terho, Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr. and Alexis Floyd to the cast after show lead Ellen Pompeo previously announced she's taking a step back from the show for the first time since it premiered in 2005.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGPjZ4PMn-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=baee3a20-03c5-4d55-be58-1a2402f8b2cd hed: A Grey's Anatomy OG Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Docs on Set — See Them in Their Scrubs!
James Pickens Jr./instagram

McKidd notes, "Definitely her character is such a dominant, iconic character on the show. It's definitely going to make some room for different stories to be told. So I think everyone is excited about that."

His character Dr. Owen Hunt's fate is also up in the air after he went on the run in the season 18 finale, following his confession that he administered medication to a patient to help him die by euthanasia.

RELATED VIDEO: Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series

"I think he still has quite a bit of fallout to deal with. He did a noble thing last year, but he bent the rules too much and he has to pay the price," he explains. "He's already paid a significant price, but it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out because he isn't out of hot water yet. He has to dig himself out."

"My character is always in trouble," McKidd concludes.

Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGPjZ4PMn-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=baee3a20-03c5-4d55-be58-1a2402f8b2cd hed: A Grey's Anatomy OG Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Docs on Set — See Them in Their Scrubs!
OG Star of 'Grey's Anatomy' Gives a 'Warm Welcome' to New Costars — See Them in Their Scrubs on Set!
The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
'Glee' Alum Harry Shum Jr. Joins Season 19 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo to Appear in Only 8 Eps of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Signs On for New Hulu Series
Actors Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jesse Williams Defends Ellen Pompeo's Limited Upcoming Role on 'Grey's' : 'It's Well Earned'
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Should I Stay or Should I Go” – Bailey faces an unhappy Catherine who is facing audits for several of her Foundation hospitals. Meanwhile, Addison is back at Grey Sloan; tensions rise between Meredith and Richard, and Owen returns to work on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 5 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) ELLEN POMPEO
Everything to Know About 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' 's Kevin McKidd Says He's 'Always Needling' for Sandra Oh to Return to the Series
GREYS ANATOMY - Sorry Doesnt Always Make It Right The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Jacksons generosity with COVID-positive patients goes a bit too far, and Hayes works to rebuild Maggies confidence and convince her to perform an extremely risky heart surgery when Greys Anatomy airs THURSDAY, APRIL 8 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) KEVIN MCKIDD, CHANDRA WILSON, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Consider the Show's End: 'It's Bigger Than All of Us at This Point'
grey's anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' : Meredith Grey Stays in Seattle — But So Many Others Leave in the 400th Episode
KIM RAVER
Kim Raver Hints Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 19: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Will Return for 19th Season of 'Grey's Anatomy'
grey's anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Admits She's Only Watched a 'Handful' of 'Grey's Anatomy' Episodes: 'Not Even Close'
CAMILLA LUDDINGTON
Camilla Luddington Is Ready for Her Character Jo to Have a 'Fresh Love Journey' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
GREY S ANATOMY
In Honor of 'Grey's Anatomy' 's 17th Anniversary, Photos of the Original Cast Then & Now
T.R. Knight
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Star T.R. Knight Was Photographed on the Set with Current Stars — But Why?
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer Will Reprise Role as Dr. Megan Hunt for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18
Grey's Anatomy
'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: One Character Says Goodbye to Grey Sloan While Others Spark New Romance