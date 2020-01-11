Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Are Hosting a Glee Recap Podcast

News for you, Gleeks: EW can exclusively reveal that Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are recapping season 1 of Ryan Murphy’s musical teen dramedy Glee for a podcast.

Starting Jan. 16, the duo who played Artie and Tina on the long-running Fox series (2009-2015), will host Showmance: The Glee Recap for PodcastOne. This will be the second season for McHale and Ushkowitz — the two started recording Showmance last March to chat about their relationship on- and off-screen. But the subject of Glee was raised so much they decided to recap the show.

“Throughout the season, it just felt like all of it was Glee love,” Ushkowitz tells EW. “Our Glee fans followed our careers after Glee, and our listeners just wanted more Glee, so we decided to give them what they were asking for!”

RELATED: Kevin McHale Says a Glee Reunion ‘Might Happen’

Image zoom Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lea Michele (Rachel) will be the featured guest on the premiere episode, which, naturally, starts with the Glee pilot.

“Kevin and I are wanting to re-watch the show anyway,” Ushkowitz says. “It won’t be too structured. There should be so many new things [to talk about]. Personal moments, reflections now that we may not have wanted to share before. We have such vivid memories about what we were feeling then.”

RELATED: The Most Heartbreaking TV Deaths of the Decade, from Game of Thrones‘ Robb Stark to Glee‘s Finn

“I feel like there are these older Glee fans,” she continues. “Enough time has passed by to revisit it for the newer fans who were too young to watch it in real-time.”

The podcast is part of the LadyGang Network on PodcastOne. It can also be downloaded on Apple.