Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz Are Ready to Address the Biggest Misconceptions About 'Glee'

"We definitely want to debunk some of that crazy TikTok conspiracies, like Lea [Michele] can't read," Ushkowitz of And That's What You REALLY Missed, her new podcast with McHale

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 05:10 PM
Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz are more than ready to dive back into the world of Glee. And with that, the two stars know that doing so will require them to reflect on some of the misconceptions — both on and off screen — that have swirled around the series.

McHale, 34, and Ushkowitz, 36, debuted their new podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed, with iHeartRadio on Monday. Stealing inspiration from the show's iconic opening recap line for its title, the project will allow the duo to revisit the series as they rewatch all six seasons of the beloved show.

This podcast also reunites McHale and Ushkowitz as co-hosts after they previously worked on the recap podcast Showmance, in which they also delved into their bond during and since the show's run on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

As Ushkowitz exclusively tells PEOPLE, the pair "really want to dig a little bit deeper this time."

"I think the thing that we want to do differently this time is really kind of dig into what was going on in the world as well, in pop culture, in politics, in the ways that I think the writers were probably inspired and impacted to write for the show," says Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang. "Gay marriage was just being legalized. We had the first Black president. It was a really inspiring time in many ways."

She teases, "We're definitely going to have a lot of Glee alums. We're going to have some behind-the-scenes crew people as well."

In fact, the podcast even welcomed series co-creator Ryan Murphy for it premiere episode. "It was a dream come true," Ushkowitz says. "You don't really hear him talk about Glee all that much anymore."

Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
FOX Image Collection via Getty

Beyond its impact for addressing hot-button social issues including sexuality, teen pregnancy and suicide, the Emmy-winning series has also garnered attention in recent years for some alums' off-screen drama and for the "crazy" fan theories that have sprung up on social media.

Ushkowitz confirms that the pair intend to address "all of it."

"We definitely want to debunk some of that crazy TikTok conspiracies, like Lea [Michele] can't read and the Glee curse or why we hate [when] people say that," she says. "We definitely want to kind of jump into all of that."

Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
iHeartRadio

Looking back on the series, McHale insists that the positive moments ultimately outweighed the negative ones. And the cast and crew have certainly endured a lot, from the sudden deaths of three cast members to tension among costars.

"Actually, I think Jenna said this. She said, 'For every one bad or negative thing that happened, there were a hundred positive and joyful things that happened,'" the actor, who played Artie Abrams, tells PEOPLE.

"I think that's probably the biggest misconception that I know for media and social media, it's really easy to latch on to negative, juicy things," he says. "But it was the experience for most of us, most of the time, [it] was such the opposite of that."

McHale says the cast "didn't necessarily share that at the time, because we were just working and very, very protective of each other."

"I think just being able to look back, it's sort of like, if you can look back at high school or college. You look back on that experience in your life, whatever it may be, and you're like, 'Oh, you know what? It was an incredible learning experience for myself. I made a lot of incredible friends," he adds. "And I think that the biggest thing for us is to be able to look back on it in a positive way."

Glee Alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to Address Biggest Misconceptions About the Show in New Podcast
FOX Image Collection via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iHeartRadio is dropping new episodes of And That's What You REALLY Missed weekly across multiple podcast platforms.

Related Articles
Matthew Morrison and Justin Timberlake
Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake
joel mchale; lea michele
Lea Michele's 'Glee' Costar Kevin McHale Proposes How She Can Keep 'Leaning Into' Theories She Can't Read
Chris Colfer; Lea Michele
Chris Colfer Won't Be Seeing 'Glee' Costar Lea Michele in 'Funny Girl' : 'I Can Be Triggered at Home'
Sai De Silva attends the Golden Heart Awards 2022 Benefiting God's Love We Deliver at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City.
New 'RHONY' Star Sai De Silva Calls Season 14 'a Nice Fresh Start' 
Lea Michele Golden Heart Awards
Lea Michele Declares 'Bangs Are Back' with New Hairstyle, Jokes Her Husband Told Her Not to Cut Them
Lea Michele 75th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele Mocks Conspiracy Theory She Can't Read in a New TikTok
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Austin P. McKenzie and Kevin McHale attend the premiere of Disney's "Better Nate Than Ever" at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kevin McHale Gushes About Boyfriend Austin P. McKenzie — but Has 'No Desire' for Marriage or Kids
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12910676v) Lea Michele 'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known' premiere, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2022
Lea Michele Says Online Rumors She Can't Read or Write 'Wouldn't Be the Case' If 'I Were a Man'
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
rupaul
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Sneak Peek: All Queens Return for the Season 2 Finale
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 26
'Bachelor' Alum Susie Evans Jokes About Needing to 'Fix' Her 'Entire Life' After Clayton Echard Split
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard 'Felt Abandoned' After Susie Evans Split: 'I Didn't Even Want to Look in Her Direction'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Joins TikTok and Recreates Hilarious Video About Her Starring in Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Caleb Mclaughlin attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from 'Stranger Things' Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Confirms She Has COVID, Will Miss 'Funny Girl' Performances for 10 Days: 'See You Soon'
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Episode 4
'Glee' Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Reveal