Kevin McGarry Is Engaged to 'When Calls the Heart' Costar Kayla Wallace

The Hallmark Channel stars first confirmed their romance in 2020

By
Published on December 26, 2022 09:22 AM
Exclusive all round. no minimums. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock (12866292f) Exclusive - Kayla Wallace, Kevin McGarry Cast Members from When Calls The Heart and Hallmark Channel Executives Have Day of Volunteering at Equine Rescue Win Place Home Exclusive - Hallmark Channel Volunteering at Equine Rescue 'Win Place Home', Santa Clarita, California, USA - 24 Mar 2022
Photo: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media/Shutterstock

Kevin McGarry has found his forever.

The Hallmark Channel star, 37, is engaged to his When Calls the Heart castmate, Kayla Wallace. On Friday, the couple posted a video confirming the news on Instagram.

"Forever❤️" they wrote in joint posts with a video of the two embracing and kissing, while Wallace, 34, showed off her sparkly engagement ring.

WCTH costars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum joined the happy couple for the celebration in New York.

"Wishing our friends @imkaylawallace & @kevin_mcgarry_w a massive CONGRATULATIONS on their engagement!!! So happy for you both and thrilled we were all able to celebrate together in the big apple! 🪲🪲🪲🪲 " Krakow, 38, wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/kevin_mcgarry_w/. Kevin McGarry Gets Engaged to Kayla Wallace. Kevin McGarry /Instagram
Kevin McGarry/Instagram

McGarry and Wallace, who both joined the hit series set in early 20th century Western Canada in season 6, first confirmed they were dating in 2020.

On social media, the two have been happy to share candid photos and sweet moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmiIOqOLbE6/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. https://www.instagram.com/kevin_mcgarry_w/. Kevin McGarry Gets Engaged to Kayla Wallace. Erin Krakow /Instagram
Erin Krakow/Instagram

On Halloween, which is also Wallace's birthday, McGarry shared a goofy photo of the actress.

"The trick to my treat. It's like being in a loving caring, magical relationship with the house that gives full size chocolate bars! Happy Birthday Darling xx" he wrote.

