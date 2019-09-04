Kevin James Will Star in New Netflix Comedy Series as a NASCAR Crew Chief

Kevin James is returning to television, and he’s found a new home at Netflix.

The streaming service has tapped the actor and comedian to star in and executive produce a new sitcom, The Crew.

James, 54, will play the crew chief of a NASCAR garage. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James’ character finds himself at odds with the millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens) and Todd Garner (Tag, Isn’t It Romantic ) will also serve as EPs, along with Matt Summers and Tim Clark from NASCAR.

James’ new role comes over a year after his CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait, was canceled after two seasons.

The show faced a controversial casting shakeup after season 1, when James’ TV wife Erinn Hayes was written off the series, and Leah Remini — who costarred with him in The King of Queens from 1998-2007 — stepped in as a regular.

Following the cancellation, James thanked the cast, crew, network and fans.

“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all,” James captioned his Instagram of a jacket embroidered with the sitcom’s title.

Along with The Crew, James will appear in another Netflix production: Adam Sandler‘s new film, Hubie Halloween, which is currently filming and also stars Sandler, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider.

In July, James was nearly unrecognizable while spotted on set, dressed in a cop outfit with a mullet and beard.

Though not much has been revealed about the upcoming Halloween murder-mystery, a casting call posted in May for the film said it’s expected to be about “a good-natured but eccentric community volunteer finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night.”

The Crew and Hubbie Halloween will both premiere on Netflix.