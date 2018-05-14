Kevin James and Leah Remini Mourn Kevin Can Wait After CBS Cancels Sitcom

Kevin James and Leah Remini‘s second show together has been canned.

CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait after two seasons and a controversial casting shakeup. After season 1, James’ TV wife Erinn Hayes was written off the series, and Remini — who costarred with him in The King of Queens from 1998-2007 — stepped in as a regular.

On Sunday, James, 53, and Remini, 47, thanked the cast, crew, network and fans.

“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all,” James captioned his Instagram of a jacket embroidered with the sitcom’s title.

“For me to get to work with @officialkevinjamesagain day in and day out was a Godsend,” Remini captioned a selfie with her friend. “I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh.”

Meanwhile, Hayes, 41, has moved on to the Amazon comedy The Dangerous Book for Boys.