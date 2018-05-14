Kevin James and Leah Remini Mourn Kevin Can Wait After CBS Cancels Sitcom

Michele Corriston
May 14, 2018 11:22 AM

Kevin James and Leah Remini‘s second show together has been canned.

CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait after two seasons and a controversial casting shakeup. After season 1, James’ TV wife Erinn Hayes was written off the series, and Remini — who costarred with him in The King of Queens from 1998-2007 — stepped in as a regular.

On Sunday, James, 53, and Remini, 47, thanked the cast, crew, network and fans.

“I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world… Okay, maybe a season 3. Love to all,” James captioned his Instagram of a jacket embroidered with the sitcom’s title.

“For me to get to work with @officialkevinjamesagain day in and day out was a Godsend,” Remini captioned a selfie with her friend. “I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh.”

Meanwhile, Hayes, 41, has moved on to the Amazon comedy The Dangerous Book for Boys.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now